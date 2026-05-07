Wilds of the Pacific NW
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Another guilty pleasure
Damn, I wish I could sing like this. My shower hates me.
3 hrs ago
•
Ken Smith
1
1
Old movie stars dancing to rock
There's something here that takes me to my happy place
May 5
•
Ken Smith
6
1
1
The Brave browser AI says I do not exist
Thank God they're still sending my checks
May 3
•
Ken Smith
5
2
Sunday Funnies -- 05/03/26
Woot!
May 3
•
Ken Smith
34
2
Meme Wars -- 05/02/26
Even Gretchen gave up on 'climate change'
May 2
•
Ken Smith
32
1
2
April 2026
I was in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake
And that's when I renewed my faith in my fellow Americans
Apr 28
•
Ken Smith
12
3
Toby Keith foreshadowed his own death
Did that little inner voice give him a heads up?
Apr 27
•
Ken Smith
6
3
1
Sunday Funnies -- 04/26/26
Good Morning!
Apr 26
•
Ken Smith
50
1
2
Swing and a miss on 'Dating is Hard'
"It's Totally Righteous to call bullshit when you see it." -- some guy on 4chan
Apr 25
•
Ken Smith
11
10
7
Meme Wars -- 04/25/26
Good Morning!
Apr 25
•
Ken Smith
49
2
5
Portland is dying too, and meh
Lived there for 13 years. Paradise Lost.
Apr 23
•
Ken Smith
24
4
2
Seattle is dying, and that's very sad
My time there was magical
Apr 22
•
Ken Smith
28
24
5
© 2026 Ken Smith
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts