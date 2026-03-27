Jimmy “The Mistake” Carter was president, and several of his decisions went down in the Annals of Stupid right on the top shelf.

Five events that shaped the world for the next forty years happened in 1979. I cannot remember another year as consequential.

My first stop every day

Shiite fanatics take over Iran

The Shah left after 37 years in power on Jan 16th, and Ayatollah Khomeini returned to Iran on the 30th, beginning the despotic religious regime on Feb 26th that Trump is currently hammering flat. The first US embassy attack occurred on Feb 14th and was repulsed. The embassy hostages were taken on Nov 4th allegedly because Carter had finally relented and allowed the Shah to come to the US for treatment, plus a few Iran officials being assassinated by, who else, the CIA. <spit>

The current conspiracy theorists postulate the malign hand of the CIA (The Fount of All Evil, I firmly believe) in the revolution that brought the Shiite fanatics to power. The Shah had done his best over a span of 30 years to make Iran a modern cosmopolitan country, to great success, and all of that was ripped away in stages over the coming years. Morality police, Great Satan chants, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis were the sordid fruits that replaced a modern civilization.

The current theory is that Britain is still playing the Great Game and using Iran as a way to destabilize the entire Middle East. Mission Accomplished.

Violent, medieval Wahhabis take over Saudi Arabia

Shiite fanatics attacked the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Nov 19th and held out in the basement complex for 5 days. The ruler was so taken aback at the audacity of the attackers that he apparently lost his mind and allowed the savagely violent and exceedingly medieval Wahhabis, a wandering desert tribe of Sunni Muslims, to basically take over the government.

It was all downhill from there. They cracked down on the women, just like the Iranians and an iron curtain descended on the entire country. There had always been tension between the Sunni Muslims (~90%) and the Shia, but this escalated badly after the mosque attack.

The Saudis then funded every damn thing they could think of to bring the US down, even though they were ostensibly ‘friends’ with us.

Three Mile Island Melts Down

The plant began to emit radiation on March 28th and that led to a months-long shutdown of at least 9 other similar plants later that year. No moss on Hollywood — they came up with a movie about it that same year:

This kickstarted the anti-nuclear movement that effectively ended the American attempt to use cheap, reliable reactors to power our electrical grid. The downside of that was considerable — the construction of coal-powered plants was the immediate response, with that kickstarting the Climate Crazies, who have stolen TRILLIONS of dollars via the Green New Deal.

Trump is cutting the rug out beneath the Climate Scam, and members of his administration are going on TV saying, ‘we don’t care about that crap anymore’.

Israel and Egypt sign Peace deal

Sadat and Begin sign the first peace deal of any majority Muslim country with Israel. Sadat was assassinated the next year by, say it with me now, a Shiite. These people seem to have a real beef with the majority Sunni, leading them to be a major pain in the ass for the entire world.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in 1928 in Egypt, was turbocharged after the assassination of Sadat, resulting in hundreds of bombings and assassinations. It got so bad that it was slapped down in Egypt by Mubarak, but it still has its evil tentacles in nearly every country that allows Muslim immigration (sadly, the US also).

The Brotherhood is so nefarious it has been designated a terrorist organization in nearly 30 countries.

That a groundbreaking peace agreement would add fuel to one of the most violent organizations in the world is a heartbreaking realization. This is why we can’t have nice things.

Vietnam invades Cambodia, China invades Vietnam

China gets its ass kicked in a month by Vietnam, who, with their recent win over the US under their belts weren’t about to lay down for a country that theoretically had 50x the population.

This stunning result prodded the Commies in China to drop their isolationist orientation and put a singular focus on industrialization.

Carter paved the way on Jan 31 with cooperation agreement with the Chinese and the eventual ‘Nixon goes to China’ opening giving those stinking commies a hand up. They promptly used that to start stealing all of our industry via off shoring, which was turbocharged by Clinton when he let them join the WTO and granted them ‘most favored nation’ status.

That left us in the current mess of Chinese control of our economy, and the creation of the term ‘Rust Belt’, something Trump has been working on for over 5 years now. The tariffs and the takeover of Venezuela and Iran have gutted the Chinese economy, with a ~40% drop in fuel resulting in huge gas lines even in Beijing today.

A simple little border war that lasted less than a month results in the hollowing out of the entire center of the country and the death of the American Dream. Doesn’t get any more consequential than that.

So, that’s 47 years we’ve been dealing with fallout from 1979’s events. Trump has taken the bull by the horns and is actively working on EVERY ONE of these problems. Ironic that the 47th president is solving problems created 47 years ago.

He has announced THIRTEEN TRILLION dollars of foreign investment here in the United States. The ‘Rust Belt’ is actively going away. China is on its knees, with gas lines in Beijing and the loss of 40% of their imported oil. Say goodnight, Gracie.

The removal, voluntary or otherwise, of over 3 million illegals has dropped rental prices in nearly every county in the US. Another 20 million and maybe Gen Z could start seeing the American Dream again somewhere in the distance. Things can only get better for Gen Z when we remove these third-world dregs.

His very first action in 2016 was to go to Saudi Arabia and participate in the Sword Dance with the new ruler Bin Salman. The ripe blooming crest of Wahhabi power and influence was personified by Alwaleed, who was arrested in 2017 and allegedly hung by his feet and beaten until he reached a settlement with the Saudi government. His reach and power were severely curtailed after that.

“Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud's net worth is estimated at $16.5 billion to $20 billion as of early 2026, making him the richest individual in Saudi Arabia and the richest Arab in the world.”

The fanatical, medieval Wahhabis, epitomized by Alwaleed, have lost most of their influence, which is why the Abraham Accords were even possible. Those agreements led to the current events we are seeing — EVERY ARAB COUNTRY, THIS WEEK, has signed an agreement condemning Iran, and they are even talking about taking military action against their tormentors in Teheran. Turns out Saudi Arabia has more F-35s than the US Air Force. Go figure.

Trump is hammering Iran flat. WHATEVER comes out the other side of this action HAS GOT TO BE BETTER than the Shiite autocracy currently being the largest boil on the planet’s ass. I firmly believe this to be the case. If he takes over the Kharg island oil terminals, he’s got them completely by the balls, as that terminal handles 90% of their oil exports. Oil and terrorism are Iran’s largest exports.

That would mean that the US directly controls nearly 40% of the oil and natural gas IN THE WORLD. Europe is currently looking at 10$/gallon gas. Yeah, the ‘end of the petrodollar’ that everyone’s been talking about the last 10 years has died in a fire as a direct result of Trump’s wars. Suck it, Europe and China and BRICS.

The nuclear industry has started the first new nuclear plant since the Three Mile Island fiasco in Georgia in 2023, with the permitting allowed during Trump’s first term. We dropped out of the Paris Climate Treaty via executive order the first week of his new term.

As I said above, his spokespeople routinely denigrate the Climate Crazies, and we have also discovered they are financed via third-party NGOs by that Spawn of Satan SOROS and the Chinese. They have hit their peak influence and are currently swirling the bowl. Even Greta Thunberg has moved on. It gratifies my heart to see these people hit the dust bin of history. They have sucked TRILLIONS from our economy and have actively hurt us, all for fairy tales. Good riddance.

The elections in Europe are seeing unprecedented gains by what they term as ‘extreme right wingers’ — natives who have reached their limits with the Muslim invasions. Muslims have NO PLACE in any first world country, as they refuse to assimilate and spread their sick ‘religion’ wherever they land. Not to mention the rape gangs, female genital mutilation, honor killings and stonings. Sick degenerates.

Texas has declared the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization and it’s only a matter of time before the US does the same. The Muslim takeover of Times Square for their ‘prayers’ last month was an eye-opener for a lot of people.

Any way you look at it, Trump is changing our world in ways that undo a lot of the damage from 1979’s events. I am in awe at how he is doing it.

Just look at the forethought on the Iran problem:

2016: Sword Dance with Salman. Trump’s FIRST foreign journey

2017: Alwaleed arrested. Wahhabis smacked down as a result

2020: Abraham Accords signed. First peace agreements since Israel/Egypt

2025: Iran’s nuclear mountain blown to crap by the largest bombs in our arsenal

2026: Iran war started. Three weeks and they are on their knees.

Every Arab country condemns the Shiite autocrats, a world first.

Trump proceeded in a logical order and we are seeing the world change radically for the better as a result.

Anyone who thinks this is a bad thing is an idiot.