Never been a fan of opera. I knew Andrea Boccelli was an opera singer, but when I saw he was singing a song titled in English, I said ‘eh, give it a watch’. Some seconds in he introduces Sarah Brightman, a soprano. I’d never heard of her before to my great regret.

And then the magic starts. She goes off on 20 seconds of the most magical music I have ever heard. I actually ordered her CD after watching this, and I’m firmly in the 2nd hand store mode these days, but screw that — I HAD to have it. And it was well worth the money. Highly recommended.

This is insanely good: Time to say Goodbye

This is the video that made me a Whitney Houston fan for life. She alternates between cooing and bellowing to actual screaming all under perfect control. There is absolutely nothing I would change here.

The song itself is sad — a woman trying to explain to a man who just uses her that it could be so much better if he ever started to care about her. The title reveals his decision.

Didn't we almost have it all?

Another Andrea Boccelli, but with one of my favorite singers, Celine and one of my favorite songs, The Prayer. And in a sly little way, she demonstrates she can actually sing better than him. He gets a little smile when he hears her do it. He’s a class act.

The Prayer

I’ve always loved Heart. Here they are just killing it singing Stairway to Heaven in front of surviving band members of Led Zeppelin:

Stairway to Heaven

Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Vince Gill shredding guitars. Never heard of Chris before, but the dude can play. I knew Urban started as a studio guy and was really good. He’s married (still?) to Nicole Kidman. Dude has game, that’s for sure.

But Vince Gill, who I didn’t realize was so big because he has such a high tenor voice basically leads the trio. I love watching really good guitar solos. These are some of the best. Surprisingly, this makes a great porno track. :-D

Chris, Keith and Vince shredding

Phil Collins ‘In the Air Tonight’ has like a 3 minute intro from his band before he sings his first line. The light show is great.

In the Air Tonight

Kenny Chesney sings the most heartfelt version of a young man making some bad choices, and then God shows him a better way when it appears the dreams he had are gone. It’s an incredible video and it gets me every time, when that little girl on the stairs turns around and smiles at him. Damn, got me tearing up just talking about it.

There goes my Life

I’ve always liked this song by Sara McLaughlin, but in this duet with Santana, the music is incredible as he injects his riffs in the pauses.

There’s some visible tension when he wants to interject some more solo guitar work and she shuts him down. You can see him give a little grimace. Other than that, this whole thing is amazing:

Angel

And that’s it for today. Hope you liked them. Enjoy!