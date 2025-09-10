I’d been following the story of Iryna Zarutska, Ukrainian refugee, who was brutally murdered, mainly as a way to bash the press, which is one of my favorite hobbyhorses.

At least until I saw the picture above.

Her hat has been knocked off, earbuds gone, a sheer look of horror at the man who has just stabbed her three times in the throat.

The edited video that was put out initially did not show this scene, so the impact was not as great as now, seeing her humanity displayed in her face in the last moments of her life, as she bled out on a crappy commuter train floor.

For absolutely no reason at all.

From here:

Charlotte Pocketed $3.3M From Left-Wing NGO To Empty Jails For 'Racial Equity'

To discover the venal, money-grubbing motive of the Charlotte NC city council, taking payment from a far-left NGO to release this monster from jail struck me to the core.

What kind of people would sell out helpless women like that? They knew they were being evil, since they grabbed the ‘racial equity’ fig leaf to attempt to hide the darkness of their souls.

How can these NGO people live with themselves if their quest for ‘racial equity’ results in a picture like that?

How do they sleep at night? Do they even care they are the direct cause of the casual horror we see on a daily basis from people who should be institutionalized?

And the important question — are they going to continue doing it? Or do they fully subscribe to the Communist philosophy “to make an omelet, you have to break some eggs”?

Poor, dead Iryna in the photo above is one of your ‘eggs’.

Look at her last moments of life and tell me you feel NOTHING for her.

If your answer is yes, then you are a monster.

There are monsters everywhere. The million-plus deaths in the wars we are seeing are caused by monsters, fighting over pieces of dirt and natural resources.

For me, it all seemed far away and not a part of my life, just grist for the mill of the political games we play.

This picture has pierced the intellectual cover I need to continue watching and commenting on all the horrors we see in the world today.

This is not a game anymore to me. To see the actual end result play out in a picture taken moments before an innocent woman’s life ends tears my soul.

To see the destruction caused by the Democrats soft on crime policies brings this home to me in a deeply personal way. To realize they don’t actually care about ‘victims of the system’ and are just whores who can be bought to allow people’s lives to end in the most brutal ways just horrifies me.

We are not the same, them and me.

Now that we’ve retired, we’ve settled into a comfortable routine here in the countryside and we help people here in numerous ways.

My wife is in her happy place when being the Cookie Lady. Everyone loves her.

We do good in our own small ways and that makes me happy, at least a little.

But to put that into the scale and then see the horrors placed on the other side, I realize I’m just a leaf in a gale. The unrelenting ugliness of this world is grinding me down.

I try to see the good in people, but the Charlotte City Council folks are evil.

I wish I could find solace in religion. I attended 12 years of Catholic school and did all the things deeply religious kids usually did — choir, altar boy, Columbian Squires.

But I’m an agnostic these days. There has to be a God, that I know.

To realize the last two popes were gay does not recommend the Catholic church anymore, even though it should be my natural home. And the concept of ‘original sin’ makes no sense to me at all. We come out of the womb evil because why? Is there ANYTHING more innocent than a newborn child?

I need something that will allow me to find an answer to my burning question:

Why does God let bad things happen to good people?

This has been in the forefront of my mind as I’ve struggled through the 15 years of cancer plaguing my wife.

She is the most wonderful person I have ever met, and she really does not deserve any of the truly terrible things that have happened to her.

Iryna didn’t either.

I’ve come down on the side of believing God created the universe, with all its potential for good and evil, then lost interest and wandered away.

But it seems like he over-favored the evil side in the eternal battle, as they appear to be winning.

We are just beginning to see the outline of the evilness of the globalist enterprise but springing violent, insane people from jail for money is going to be hard to beat.

Let’s pray they don’t take that as a challenge.