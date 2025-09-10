Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Jon boomgaarden's avatar
Jon boomgaarden
Sep 13, 2025

It seems to me that suffering is baked in to this creation.

Of all the entities one could conceive of, the one who should be free of suffering - who alone has control - is the father in heaven, the creator.

And yet, his beloved is "the lamb slain from the foundation of the world".

In the act of choosing that there would be something rather than nothing, in choosing that there would be you, God chose to be separated from his beloved. Chose to watch him disrespected, mistreated, beaten, slandered. Killed.

We often talk of Christ's suffering, and we should. But he suffered, at least partially, from obedience. The father chose to make him suffer. He so loved this creation that he compelled his own beloved to suffer. And in so doing he suffered greatly himself.

From this I make two conclusions.

First, that we serve a God who understands our suffering. He has suffered greatly himself. He did that for us. So when we suffer, we are not alone.

Second, if God himself must suffer, then suffering is truly unavoidable, since no one suffers for no reason. So suffering is like gravity. It is a law of this universe. It is unavoidable. I do not understand why this is so, though I could offer many partial explanations. It is just so.

Hold on to the good. Savor small victories. Love with your whole heart, knowing that pure love is to sacrifice yourself for your beloved.

The days of darkness will be many. Well I know. But He knows me completely and loves me unreservedly. That is enough.

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