I had forgotten about this absolutely DAMNING indictment of the FBI:

FBI is a copy of the Soviet FSB

“It needs to be said, and it needs to be said loudly, the FBI is the 2024 equivalent of the 1984 Soviet-era KGB, now FSB.

The modern FBI is the police agency of a weaponized U.S government, with a direct and purposeful mandate to keep the American people under control through strict surveillance and a violent police state.

Understand and accept this with great seriousness, there are no honorable “rank and file” inside this organization.

Every member of the FBI is a participant in the weaponization of power and government. The members are jackboots recruited from ideological college campuses for exactly the purpose of supporting a Stasi-like police state.”

It details all of the ways the FBI has dropped the ball on “known to the FBI” shooters, extremists and sex traffickers because their job is NOT to protect the citizens.

Their job is cover up scandals, create distractions and to control the peasants.

I myself have had several run-ins with these assholes:

I haven’t detailed all of my suspected run-ins with these folks, though.

Sitting in a bar next to very large young man, who I had never seen before, talking sportsball for about 10 minutes, who said, apropos of nothing:

“I’m the head of the local militia and have 70 thousand rounds of ammo. How about you?”

That was absolutely surreal. You assholes really need to up your game.

Or the time I’m sitting alone in the corner of a bar with ~30 people (pool night) with my headphones on and looking at my laptop. This corner position allows me to see all 3 doors into the Legion. An old guy with those glaucoma dark wraparound glasses comes in and beelines directly to me. He stands two feet away and starts asking me questions about where I live and other completely bizarre things that are absolutely not the business of someone I’ve never met and don’t even know his name. Didn’t even order a drink or find a chair — just started in asking questions.

What The Actual F*ck?!!!

Or the time a sketchy looking guy comes in and wants to join the Legion. My older friend invites him to sit with us, since they’re both vets and he likes to tell his Army stories to anyone who hasn’t heard them 20 times already.

This guy IMMEDIATELY starts talking about guns and starts asking me how many I have. Never seen him before. Maybe two minutes of biography small talk and then he starts in with that shit. Pull the other one, glowie.

By this time, I am highly wary of anyone who even starts talking to me at all.



I even walk through my house yelling “what about a honeypot?” in a so-far fruitless attempt to at least enjoy my encounters with these jerk-offs. It would have to be an older lady in great shape because the odds of an old fart like myself having a 20-something instant admirer are infinitely unlikely. I’m in good shape, with a great build, but the broad Slavic facial features and the lack of hair leave me with no illusions about pulling a looker.

Lady Delusion has sighed, packed her bags and left the venue.

Or the time I had an ammo shipment arrive via FEDERAL Express, and a small Cessna JUST HAPPENS to arrive in the sky about 70 feet over my house. The guy with the camera wasn’t shy about taking pictures as they circled the house THREE TIMES.

I got the tail number and went up to the local airport and saw him on the tarmac getting re-fueled. I also looked up the owner. The ex-Army pilot lady said I should have filed an FAA complaint, since they are required to stay 500 feet above houses.

Subtle, guys. Message received.

On the two message boards I frequent:

Patriots.win -- the Donald

The Great Awakening

a recurring topic is the ‘glowies’, aka the FBI, infesting the message boards trying in vain to sow confusion and doubts. Most of their attempts are retarded, but they don’t seem to care, since they are trying to perform ‘forum sliding’.

This is an attempt to do two things: 1) Reduce the signal to noise ratio of useful posts to dreck; 2) Make sure any good posts disappear almost immediately in a steady stream of retarded ravings.

Maybe you guys should get some of those really smart Indian boys to help.

Maybe some new TV shows will help to rehabilitate your image, but I fear that train has left the station.