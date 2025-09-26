This may seem like a rambling stream of consciousness, but I PROMISE it all ties together in the end.

I’ve been a hard-drinking agnostic most of my life, despite 12 years of Catholic schooling, and much to the regret of my mother. She could never relinquish her dream of me being a priest, something I very much wanted to do around age 10-12.

By age 18 I had stopped going to church and instead went to nature (well, as close as you can get to it in central Ohio) and proclaimed to my girlfriend one Sunday while standing on a bridge over a nondescript creek that ‘nature is my church’.

So, my wife of 43 years, the love of my life, went to all sorts of beautiful places and walked the trails and wondered at the beauty of the world with me. We haven’t set foot in an actual church in over 50 years, unless you consider said travels to be religious.

Instead of religion, I focused intently on history and politics, which totally fascinate me. Since my retirement from high tech, it’s all I do anymore.

Reading politics seven hours a day tends to either wear you down, burn you out, or just totally enrage you. I’ve got a severe case of the last.

So, on a daily basis, I carry a great deal of free-floating hostility around. My contempt for our government has grown to astounding levels and with all the latest revelations it seems like there’s nothing left in government that is good. Maybe the Marshal’s Service? Dunno. Don’t want to look into it, lest I despair entirely.

All I know is I DESPERATELY want 5 minutes alone in a room with Anthony Fauci.

And if you want a good heavy dose of politics every morning, as I most earnestly do, your FIRST STOP should be WhatFinger News:

Dunno how I heard about this site, but it’s been the top of my list for YEARS.

WhatFinger News

It’s quite eclectic, sending me to all sorts of amazing places on a regular basis — there’s truly nothing like it anywhere else on the Web.

SgtK, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the joy you have given me over the years. You and your helpers are truly doing God’s work on this earth.

You sent me to read Joe Tippen’s story of how he cured his cancer without chemo:

My Cancer Story Rocks

I can never thank you enough for that.

But then you said ‘Hold my beer’ and sent me to EKO Loves You: EKO Loves You

I will get to EKO in a second, since I have to lay some groundwork first.

We’ve had a good life until the last ten years, when she was diagnosed with metastatic adenocarcinoma, with a breast as the primary site. Due to my hospital background, I knew what ‘metastatic’ meant. I made the heartbreaking mistake of telling her on the highway on the way back from the surgeon. She broke into the most wretched crying jag I have ever seen, and loving her as much as I do, I joined her.

We pulled over and cried ourselves out, then dusted ourselves off and proceeded to get on with it.

Turns out it was NOT the above, but an exceedingly rare scalp cancer called MEC. Hey, bullet dodged, right? The problem with MEC is it’s an ‘aggressively recurring’ beast. In the last 10 years she’s had 7 surgeries and the back of her head looks like a moonscape with nary a hair in sight.

But she’s still alive and kicking ass, living her dream of being the Cookie Lady in a small town in the Pacific NW. Oh, and she also runs the football pool and is, at last report, Having A Blast.

She’s in the kitchen right now as I type this, in her Happy Place, humming to herself, making cookies for someone’s birthday, working on a craft project while waiting for the kitchen timer to go off.

She makes me so happy. The thought of losing her breaks my heart. Hang on a sec, so I can go give her another big hug and a kiss…

And I’m here to report that SgtK linking to Joe Tippen’s story led to us trying his protocol with great success THREE TIMES:

Once again, SgtK, when you die there will be no waiting in the lobby of heaven, because you pointed the way to saving my lovely wife’s life. God bless you, sir.

Publishing links may not seem to be the pathway to Heaven, but in our case, it most definitely was. And you yourself can truly say, with satisfaction,

if it saves one person’s life … Well, sir, you have.

You are truly making a difference and doing God’s work.

December 17th, 2023, sitting in a freezing cold hospital room at 3am talking with the Chief Medical Officer of a major Tier 1 hospital, listening to her tell me my wife of 43 years had a month to live was truly the worst day of my life.

They sent me to see the Chaplain and gave me a referral to hospice, since in their professional opinion there was nothing else they could do to help her. It took a life-changing year to do, with constant worry since we were doing this all on our own, but I’m here to report the Cookie Lady Rides Again.

During that year there were many, many times I wanted to fall to my knees and BEG God to please not take my wife from me. But never having asked him for anything and having no way to make contact, I could not live with the hypocrisy, and I could not take the leap.

SgtK may have prescient powers because he sent me to a video that addressed my desperate situation directly, without explicitly mentioning God:

That divorce lawyer spoke so eloquently on Love and Loss that I broke into tears. We were in a really dark place at the time. The wife could barely walk at all. We were seeing minimal progress, and I was desperately searching for some solace.

I find myself in tears A LOT these days, having gone through so much as my wife’s caretaker, living in constant self-doubt, fear and worry, with nowhere to turn for help.

I had given up on God long ago, and turning to him in my dire extremity would be the ultimate demonstration of insincerity. He deserves better than that.

And now we circle back to EKO, another SgtK referral. His four-part series on “The Jesus Frequency” has changed my life.

One line in his first part spoke to people who couldn’t find God in a church, so they turned to Nature as a source of faith. This was EXACTLY what I had done at 18.

EKO writes wayyy better than me, but I’ll try to explain why you should IMMEDIATELY go and read “The Jesus Frequency”:

He explains that churches are a money-sucking intermediary between us and God; that Jesus was God’s way of telling us we didn’t need intermediaries; that his overturning of the tables in the Temple was a demonstration of this; that the response of gatekeepers to having their rice bowls broken was and always will be the same — kill the messenger.

Just like Charlie Kirk. Both Jesus and Charlie spoke truth the gatekeepers could not abide, and their only play after that is to kill the messenger.

And in the process of explaining this, he solved one of the biggest problems I had with the Catholic Church: the existence of Original Sin.

I fully believe newborns are truly innocent, so how can the church say they are condemned right out the gate? Could it be their way of guaranteeing their customer base by saying we are born guilty, and we need to come (and pay) to them absolution?

EKO shows the way.

Go, read. You will not be disappointed.

So, to sum up, I can feel my faith in God returning due to his messengers being sent to me in my personal darkness, gently prodding me through Web links, oddly enough, sending me to the places I NEEDED to go, giving me the backbone I needed to make it through this horrible ordeal.

I’m looking forward to returning to God’s warm embrace, re-living some of those ecstatic times I abandoned so long ago, because I am a fool. And, with God’s help, bringing my lovely bride with me.

And while writing this meander, I had the following revelation:

MY ENTIRE SUBSTACK IS A SONG OF THANKS TO SGTK OF WHATFINGER.

God bless you, sir. May you continue doing God’s work for a good, long time.