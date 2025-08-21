She notes NONE of her LGBTQ friends have ever said anything about grooming kids. I believe her, since she is a very high-quality person who wouldn’t put up with sketchy people, and certainly never add them to her circle.

But to extrapolate from her carefully curated group of quality friends to the contention that “nobody does that” is a category error.

The mere existence of ‘nice white people’ does NOT negate the irrefutable evidence of the existence of ‘white trash’.

Here’s the article that led to her speaking out:

The world is full of sick people. The push to re-imagine pedophiles as “Minor Attracted Persons” is indicative of the current attempt to normalize them:

This Group Wants to “Affirm” Pedophilia B4U-ACT is part of a growing movement to legitimize sexual attraction to children.

I typed in ‘Minor Attracted Persons’ and the ENTIRE FIRST TWO PAGES WERE NOTHING BUT SYMPATHETIC ARTICLES. The movement is strong, but I pray they fail, as this is most definitely A Bridge Too Far.

The Sound of Freedom offers the other side of the LGBTQ assertions.

The link between gay men and pedophilia is too strong to deny:

Wealthy gay couple who raped their adopted boys given 100 years in prison

We need to talk about the gay couple who was just sentenced to 100 years in prison for raping and pimping out their adopted boys...

“They cloaked themselves in LGBT pride apparel and cultivated an image of a "picture perfect family with two dads." They were involved in LGBT rights work. And then we discovered the unthinkable. The adoption of their two boys was nothing more than a scheme to engage in the most horrific acts of pedophilia, sex trafficking, and csam creation imaginable with orphan children over whom they had parental custody.”

LGBT Couple ADMITS Horrible Adoption Crimes | Pimps Out Kids On SnapChat - Maybe MORE Victims?

Children of homosexuals more apt to be homosexuals?

“Despite numerous attempts to bias the results in favour of the null hypothesis and allowing for up to 20 (of 63, 32%) coding errors, Cameron's (2006) hypothesis that gay and lesbian parents would be more likely to have gay, lesbian, bisexual or unsure (of sexual orientation) sons and daughters was confirmed.”

And before you say “that’s just one case” let me remind you the MSM has a vested interest in making this topic disappear. There have been at least 10 articles to this effect in just the last year. They all mysteriously ‘disappear’. Go Figure.

And let’s not get into the absolute travesty of Hollywood ‘stars’ all having transgender kids as if they were a handbag accessory. Those poor kids, they never had a chance.

The push of hardcore gay/lesbian porn into school libraries has been going on for YEARS. Since they cannot reproduce, they need to recruit. And they’ve been hard at work recruiting for years.

The FBI classified parents trying to stop graphic sex instruction to 6–9-year-olds as ‘Domestic Violent Extremists’.

US House Judiciary Republicans: DOJ labeled dozens of parents as terrorist threats

Jim Jordan: Joe Biden ‘Excited’ About ‘Going After Parents’ with ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Letter, ‘All About Intimidation’

Parents have been fighting the absolute TORRENT of LGBTQ obscene grooming books FOR YEARS:

Parents Face-Off Over Graphic Content and LGBTQ Books in School Libraries

Iowa law limits gender identity instruction, bans books depicting sex acts from school libraries

Georgia GOP senators seek to ban sexually explicit books from school libraries, reduce sex education

Protecting the innocent among the bookshelves

“I remember years ago when I first saw a pastor on the news who was reading obscene, sexually-charged language from a “children’s book” at a school board meeting. The book was from a public school, and it was so obscene that the board stopped the pastor from reading further. “If you find this too obscene for the people here,” said the pastor, “then why do you permit children in our schools to read this?”

This situation has occurred HUNDREDS of times, and that’s why the FBI decided to interject, to protect the Biden Admin’s full spectrum push for LGBTQ everything:

Even a casual look at any media that is not CNN/MSNBC will show that the LGBTQ community is indeed ‘coming after the kids’.

It is obvious beyond any doubt.

So, I accept that you are correct in your assertion. Your friends seem nice. I would expect nothing less from you.

You are, in all ways I have seen, a class person. I am proud to call you a friend.

But the ABSOLUTE TORRENT of absolutely horrendous articles, of which the above is a SMALL SAMPLE, indicates you need to get out of your bubble and take a long hard look around.

If that means you no longer want to associate with me, I regret your decision, but I respect it.

I still love you, even though you’re the most liberal person I know.

And THAT’s one of the differences between liberals and conservatives.

Love you, girl. Live long and prosper.