I started a substack for the express purpose of telling people how we cured my wife’s cancer by ourselves after experiencing the depths of the cancer industrial complex:

She is a very private person and wanted no part of broadcasting her travails to the world. I argued her into allowing it by telling her if we could prevent EVEN ONE PERSON from falling into the clutches of the cancer industrial complex we could count our lives as a success. She agreed. I love that girl. She is the love of my life.

43 years and we are going stronger than we ever have before. Every day is a blessing.

My first stop every day

This post is occasioned by a stunningly good essay:

“It is crazy-beautiful to have a stranger arrive in your inbox, and they are excited by exactly the same things as you! You start dropping the most obscure references, and they’re like, yeah, read that, love it. The first handful of times it happened, Johanna asked me what was wrong. I was crying in the kitchen.

Those were tears of homecoming.”

I live in a small town (~2K people) and finding someone, anyone, to talk to is hard. My substack is small, but it gives me a chance to tell my stories to the world. And the world has deigned to reply in some of the most deeply, sobering ways, for which I am eternally grateful:

Thank you so much, EKO and MA11, for your words of wisdom.

Mr. Karlsson’s observation “You start dropping the most obscure references, and they’re like, yeah, read that, love it.” is so on point for me it actually hurts.

I had a contract software job in tiny Pullman WA (Go Cougs!) and that was the last time I was able to have that sense of connection to another person — no matter how obscure my references, how big my words, how fast I talked, those college kids understood me perfectly:

I get shivers when I remember how fun it is to talk with someone that just gets you. Your mind starts to wander, connect and discover the sheer joy of the moment.

I miss that. A lot.

And the Substack folks are allowing me to connect with folks like that FOR FREE.

I can never thank you enough Substack.

And also, like Mr. Karlsson, I am in tears as I write this.

I’d like to include some of my pieces that I’m proudest of and to thank Substack for letting me send them out to the world: