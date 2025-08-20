So the illegal alien (Sikh) trucker that killed three people:

has quite the backstory.

According to the Feds, he got a 2 out of 12 on the already dumbed-down English reading test, and could identify only one out of four road signs:

Trump’s Transportation Secretary Announces Investigation into Deadly Florida Truck Crash, Shares Preliminary Findings

Of course, all bad things lead back to FJB:

How Biden paved the way for dangerous Indians to drive 60-ton semi trucks on US roads…

THIS ARTICE IS A MUST-READ! NUMEROUS VIDEOS OF ILLEGAL U-TURNS.

Video of U-Turn in front of No U-Turn sign

He was denied certification, but the Biden admin was all full-speed-ahead:

Rejected under Trump. accepted under Biden

“Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020. It was later approved under the Biden Administration June 9, 2021.”

That article (How Biden paved the way) explains how they undercut prices at CDL (Commercial Drivers License) schools.

“Punjabi-run CDL schools are popping up in California and across the US. These schools churn out licenses like candy, cutting corners, cheating the system, and putting barely trained drivers in 18-wheelers and turning them loose on US roads.”

Punjab Driving School

Setting them loose on Americans

“But it doesn’t stop there. The Punjabi trucking lobby has built its own little political empire. The North American Punjabi Trucking Association (NAPTA) is a “non-profit” and has deep ties to the Swamp and had direct access to the Biden White House and involvement in programs funded with US taxpayer money. They had federal grants and apprenticeship funds. Biden’s own trucking initiatives have created an environment where groups like NAPTA benefit, even as safety falls apart on America’s roads.

Biden’s goal to flood the trucking industry with unqualified, foreign-speaking drivers was so disturbing that alarm bells were going off. But that didn’t matter; the Biden regime barreled ahead, pushing policies that prioritized speed and quotas over safety. Biden’s DEI/pro-foreign-worker policies were so bad that even Raman Dhillon, CEO of the Punjabi trucking association, had to admit it.”

“Raman Dhillon, CEO of a U.S. Punjabi trucking association, said his warnings to the Biden White House about unvetted foreign drivers fell on deaf ears as the ‘driver shortage’ narrative dominated the conversation.”

“Given the priorities of the Biden‑Harris plan, the influx of drivers who can’t speak English ‘was bound to happen,’ Dhillon said.”

So why am I beating this horse? These illiterate (in English anyway) assholes could be driving ANYWHERE in the US. They are a CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER to ALL OF US!

Looks like they may actually do something useful about it, as ICE says they are looking at’ putting agents at truck weigh stations:

ICE ‘tips the scales’ after deadly Florida crash caused by illegal Indian truck driver…

“BREAKING: The Department of Homeland Security has just confirmed to me that ICE is seriously considering immigration enforcement at Truck Weigh Stations across America.

This follows a criminal alien truck driver killing three Americans in Florida when he executed an illegal u-turn.

Harjinder Singh entered the country illegally and was handed a Commercial Driver’s License from California. He’s being charged with manslaughter after killing three American Citizens.

DHS spokesperson tells me ICE enforcement at Truck stops and DOT Weigh Stations are “on the table.”

“Secretary Noem and DHS is keeping all enforcement options on the table to keep Americans safe. This should have never happened.”

And the hits just keep coming:

There’s a lot more you need to know about illegals hijacking our highways…

That article also brings in the havoc caused by the Haitians in Ohio, along with several horrifying videos of the chaos and death all these illegals are causing.

I used to think the Chinese were the worst drivers — I may have to update my worldview.