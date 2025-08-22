Fighting back: Americans flood the system and crash the entire foreign-worker pipeline…

“Jobs Dot Now has posted 3,800+ job listings that companies (Meta, Stripe, etc) wanted to hide from Americans — and Americans have flooded them with applications.

The # of Americans those companies have hired so far? Zero.

They’re openly violating the Immigration and Nationality Act, because the Justice Department is refusing to enforce it.”

Everything I had to say about H1-B visas is in this righteous rant: