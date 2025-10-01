It’s not often you get to see something this amazing:

A grieving father vents some righteous fury

“NEW: Father of 22-year-old woman who was brutally killed by a career criminal, absolutely unleashes during a House hearing against soft-on-crime policies.

“[He] dragged her out of bed naked, forced on her knees with her hands over her head ... BANG! Dead. Gone.” “Why? Because Alexander Davante Dickey, who was arrested 39 godd*mn times, 25 felonies, was on the street...”

Logan Federico was visiting friends at the University of South Carolina on May 3 when career criminal Alexander Dickey, 30, broke in and shot her before stealing her credit cards and going on a shopping spree.

Dickey had 39 previous arrests and 25 felonies. Everyone responsible for keeping this man on the streets should be thrown in prison.”

I called my wife in to see this, and she left the room crying.

And so soon after this:

The grieving father, under an inhuman amount of control, confronts the South Carolina legislature and tells them he will become the worst nightmare they can imagine until they fix the broken system that allows animals like this to walk the streets.

“Twenty-five felonies in ten years. Do you want to know how much time he served in prison? SIX HUNDRED DAYS.”

The Dems have intentionally done this, under the guise of ‘compassion’.

This should be a political ad, much like the Willie Horton one:

Willie Horton

My heart goes out to this fellow human, brutalized by policies pushed by the monsters known as Democrats.

Rest in Peace, Logan Derico. You did not deserve any of this.

WhatFinger News