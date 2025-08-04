Another episode of 'Chuck Schumer - Schmuck'
He has *mastered* the art of stepping on his dick
So Trump has proposed turning existing meeting rooms near the East Wing into a ballroom.
Where did this come from, you may be saying.
Remember all of the state dinners that have had to be held outside on the South Lawn under huge tents?
A ballroom would move the guests inside with better security and stop the constant re-sodding of the South Lawn after each event.
Great idea, but according to Senator Schmuck, no can do.
Behold the glorious slapdown he receives: