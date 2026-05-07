I’ve been an audiophile my entire life. I still, to this day, reminisce fondly about my Boston Acoustic speakers. Crank up some rock and stand directly between the speakers, moving to find that perfect sweet spot and just let the sheer joy conquer you.

Ahh, damn, that takes me back.

Having bat ears is a burden at times. Can’t have an ice cube maker, of course. Too many bolt upright moments in the middle of the night. I can actually hear those rare nights when our Great Horned Owl lands on the roof.

But they come in handy when listening to Golden Buzzer songs on one of the singing shows.

And I love me some Simon Cowell. He’s an evil man, but he knows his music. Heidi Klum is, uh, rather attractive, too. :-D

The young lady pictured above launched into a bright, peppy tune but then Simon stopped her and the music. The crowd was pissed. But then, then, what happened next was magical:

Simon stops Sian

Yeah, yeah, I know it was staged but damn, that was wonderful.

Angelina Jordan knocks it out the park …

Angelina Jordon

This poor guy proposes to sing the one song IN THE WORLD that Simon hates with the intensity of a thousand suns and doesn’t have a backup. He kills it:

Jimmy Herod Sophia

Never liked this song much, but damn!

Christopher Maloney

Funny looking dude, but damn can he sing!

Tom Ball

Ever since Susan Boyle taught us to look past the container to see the talent, I was amazed the first time I saw this 55-year old janitor belt out Journey. This was the start of his amazing Journey:

Don't Stop Believing

Richard Goodall

This one has it all — great voice, tearjerker song, a crying wife:

Calum Scott

That’s it for now. Let me know if you like this. :-)