An incredible voice

I love this song and her voice is incredible.

I could do without the nose ring, but this woman is incredible, inside and out. She’s funny, humble and beautiful all at the same time.

Winner of Britain’s Got Talent, 2024.

Sydnie Christmas, all performances

And just cause she’s such a biscuit, here she is at 10:00 on the clip singing ‘My Way’. She cleans up nice. Don’t miss that performance!

Close your eyes and listen — this guy sounds EXACTLY like Frank Sinatra in his prime. And I love when goes down to the judge’s table and hits on Heidi Klum.

Take it away, Sal!

Sal Valentinetti - Golden Buzzer

This isn’t a singing show, but it’s another example of a normal person getting a chance to take their shot. And she’s really good.

Best audience duet with Josh Groban

Garth Brooks sees this sign in the audience and trades his guitar for it.

This tears me up every time.

Garth gives cancer survivor his guiltar

Kelly Clarkson singing ‘Piece by Piece’ just breaks Keith Urban’s heart.

Phenomenal performance. Kelly loses it herself while singing. The most real I’ve seen.

Keith Urban Falling apart

Original songs seldom do well on these talent shows. Simon was getting ready to deep-six this girl, but then she hits her stride. The screenshot above is when he realizes she’s really, really good.

I love to see things like this.

Gabriella Laberge

You have to admire the balls on this guy for singing one of Whitney Houston’s greatest hits and knocking it out of the park.

Run to You

Say good night, Gracie. :-D