We have a young lady bartender at the American Legion who ran into a really bad problem a while ago.

Her two-year old baby girl developed a high fever and started stumbling around erratically. They took her to the ER and they said they had no idea what the problem was, so they sent them to the city.

The hospital there did some initial tests and sent her to a room for observation. After FIVE DAYS in the hospital, they finally determined she had cerebral ataxia and began antibiotics therapy.

Cerebral ataxia is a blanket diagnosis for any swelling of the cerebellum, the lining of the brain that separates it from the skull -- the outer cover of the brain, if you will.

The causes can be either bacterial or viral. Meningitis is a small subset of the diagnosis. This is a very serious condition that most commonly strikes children between the ages of 2-8.

No one had any meaningful info for over a week, and the bartender was staying in the room with her child. When we finally heard, the outlook was that her little girl would need to learn to walk again. She’s home finally, after two weeks and doing well.

Now this young lady is much beloved, even though she's a Raiders fan, and people were beside themselves at the thought of an innocent child having to go through such an ordeal.

Turns out the young couple (he's a night manager at a burger joint and works hard) have no insurance for themselves, but manage to pay over 500/month for insurance for their three kids (8, 4 and 2), so that was a blessing.

But she had missed almost two weeks of work, and she brings in nearly half of their income, so this was a serious blow to their finances.

The leader of the Sons of the American Legion thought we should take up a collection. I made the second contribution.

The next Monday night, we all presented her an envelope with 1650 dollars in it, and the poor girl broke into tears, which started all of us crying too. There was a group hug, and many offers of further assistance, should they need it.

She and I were talking Monday night and she said she was embarrassed to take the money. I told her sometimes bad things happen to good hard-working people and if the world decides to help, which hardly ever happens, she should learn to accept it.

When people prove that you are loved, it's a rare blessing that few of us ever get.

Once again, we were all crying, with hugs all around.

She said it, and I heartily agreed, we love this place.