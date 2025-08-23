Big Pharma Exposed: Screenshot Reveals Bankrolling of Pediatric Group Pushing COVID Shots for Babies

“The image, shared Tuesday on X by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., revealed that four of the largest pharmaceutical companies are listed among the academy’s highest-level contributors.

The screenshot, which Kennedy said came directly from the AAP’s website, identified Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, and Sanofi as “Presidential Circle” donors—each contributing $50,000 or more annually to the AAP’s “Friends of Children’s Fund.”

I don’t know about you folks, but I don’t trust medicine AT ALL anymore.

When I went in for blood tests, my GP tried to push a cholesterol test on me — which I declined. Apparently, she hasn’t seen the meta-studies that DEFINITIVELY ruled out ANY connection between ‘bad’ cholesterol and heart disease. Those studies came out THREE YEARS AGO.

Pharma sells over $35 BILLION a year of ‘statins’ that are designed to combat a problem that they paid money to conjure out of thin air. My GP has a DIRECT FINANCIAL INTEREST in getting people on their bogus drugs.

I’m begging you — if you’re taking statins, stop NOW.

It always amazes my GP’s assistants when they ask what drugs I’m on and I say ‘none’. What, I’m 72 years old and I haven’t fallen for ANY of their money-grubbing schemes? I’m in the best shape of my last 50 years and could kick ANY of their asses.

Bad patient, bad!