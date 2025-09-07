Canada’s Descent into Weakness: Liberal Policies Turn Citizens into Sheep, Advising Compliance with Home Invaders

“In a shocking display of surrender that’s gone viral (vid above), a Canadian police chief from York Regional Police stood at a podium flanked by flags and delivered a message that epitomizes the emasculation of a once-proud nation: If criminals invade your home, just comply—don’t fight back. “The best defense for most people? Comply,” the chief intoned,”

Here’s another example of Canadian insanity:

“Toronto police advise locals to leave car keys near front doors to avoid confrontations with violent thieves

'Home invasions and break and enters for auto theft occurrences rose 400 percent in 2023,' police say”

I would provide a link but it’s behind a paywall.

The first article has a couple of memes that I am stealing:

Here’s my previous Canada Is Insane stuff: