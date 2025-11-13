I first started pounding the drum about H1-B visas due to my personal experiences in the high-tech industry, starting July 29:

NINETEEN articles since then, addressing the rape of American tech workers by the hordes of foreign workers. Looking through this body of work, I sensed the pattern. This administration is awakening the US public to all the myriad ways we are being screwed by all the foreign workers flooding in via Bill Clinton’s H1-B visa scheme.

And as expected the assault has intensified nearly every week since then.

This past two weeks has been incredible:

Dirty little secret behind why US grads can’t find work and how Trump can end it…

On OPT visas, the workaround the Indians found — come in on a ‘student’ visa and stay as long as you want. Pay no taxes, thus you are automatically 45% cheaper.

Tech Jobs Flee California As H-1Bs, Crime, Taxes, And Automation Drive Workers Out

New border war: Texas goes quiet on corporate visa schemes costing Texans their livelihoods

Indians ‘start’ new LLCs, then bring in ‘employees’ using L-1 visas.

Another of their little schemes is inserting a C-Suite exec by buying into a company, then laying off all the Americans and eventually moving the company to India:

Trucker theft rings stealing millions as industry reels from horrific crashes

North Texas reels from Indian invasion

Duffy: Newsom 'Caught Red-Handed' on 17,000 Illegal Trucking Licenses

Bannon comes down hard on the H-1B scam and he’s not satisfied with the admin’s answer…

🔻The Dirty Secret Behind America’s ‘Best and Brightest’: The Foreign Cheating Scandal Academia Won’t Touch

English test crackdown bars over 7,000 truckers across US; Indian-origin drivers among most affected

Fox News’ Will Cain EXPOSES the CORRUPT H-1B visa system

Interview with an attorney representing Americans replaced by Indians

Florida's Next Governor Byron Donalds throws his full support behind capping all immigration and completely abolishing the H-1B program.

But what the HELL is Trump doing??

He’s all over the map on this issue:

Trump doubles down on plan for 600,000 Chinese student visas despite MAGA backlash

Is this his patented method of sowing uncertainty? If so, he sure is confusing the hell out of me. Mission Accomplished, I guess.

President Trump kicked up a MAGA hornets’ nest…

Laura Ingraham pressed Trump on H1-Bs

It makes NO SENSE to order up a carpet-bombing campaign on foreign workers and then vacillate in public.

What is going on?

I guess we’ll have to wait. One thing I will never do is assume Trump doesn’t have a plan. The way he played the Dems on so many things has been amazing to watch.