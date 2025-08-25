CDC Launches Official Investigation into Surging Deaths Among Covid-Vaxxed

Ok, everyone who believes this will a) happen in less than 2 years and b) will yield anything other than complete exoneration please raise your hands.

“Hey Phil, get everyone with their hands raised into the timeshare presentation. Thanks, big guy!”

Oh, they talk a big game:

“Dr. Meryl Nass predicted bluntly: “Expect fireworks.””

Since we KNOW BEYOND A DOUBT the CDC is a bought-and-paid-for subsidiary of Big Pharma, any report issued by this ‘high-powered commission’ will be used as a security blanket for said villains. “See, the commission’s report say we all good!”.

The CDC gets 80% of its budget from the three major Pharma companies. What are the odds they will actually tell the truth about their patrons? Pull the other one.

I don’t know about you folks, but I’m getting tired of the stream of piss on my back they’re telling me is rain.

My only question is why they are even attempting this dog-and-pony show? Why not just ride it out with their current shield “We know best”?

Who is scaring these assholes so much they feel they have to take a percentage of their obscene profits from killing approximately 48 MILLION people across the world and spend them on producing a whitewash?

RFK Jr has a big swinging one, but still, he’s only one guy sitting atop another bought-and-paid-for department of government ‘experts’ all beavering away on stabbing him in the back, ala what’s happening to Pam Bondi at DOJ.

It’s a mystery.

I, for one, will play my part by awaiting with breathless anticipation the anal effluvium eventually spewed forth by these ‘experts’.

Especially while millions more die from heart disease and turbo cancer. I’m sure they’ll go to their deaths grasping said report to their bosoms, happy knowing their death, while gruesome, will eventually help some other poor sucker.