CDC’s Toxic Jab Empire: 72 Doses Engineered for Big Pharma Windfalls and a Generation of Casualties – Now they are being sued.

RFK Jr just exposed that 36,000+ doctors had their Medicare payments manipulated to push childhood vaccines. This isn’t medicine — it’s bribery. Big Pharma & government turned doctors into sales reps. The corruption is staggering.

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“BREAKING: CDC Sued for Pushing Illegal 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule CDC accused of running an illegal and unconstitutional hyper-vaccination program — NEVER once tested for cumulative safety What the Lawsuit Alleges No cumulative safety testing (despite IOM warnings in 2002 & 2013) No HHS safety reports to Congress since 1998 (required by law) Constitutional violations:”