One of the biggest things to occur in the last ten years has been the censorship imposed on big tech from the Feds.

Facebook, then Twitter, Instagram and others had direct portals so Feds could censor all sorts of posts — especially, but not limited to, Covid vaxx doubt.

The sheer amount of censorship has been mind-boggling.

Turns out, the fake ICA pushed by Obama, Brennan and Clapper (Intel Community Assessment) ALSO included the pretense needed to justify Federal censorship.

Fake ICA included pretext for censorship

They even admit it in meeting minutes:

“Benz says that the second- and third-order effects of this decision to change the rules and declare elections to be a "critical infrastructure" gave the deep state the predicate to federalize our elections for the first time since 1789. But it also did something else. In the name of keeping this "critical infrastructure" sacrosanct, it gave the ones and zeros embedded in the deep state carte blanche to censor anyone who had an opinion that questioned elections.

When DHS created their Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency—we have 'security' in our name twice because we care so much about security—OK now we can control elections and 'cyber' in their name gave them a predicate to go after tweets and Facebook posts, and YouTube videos and TikTok videos and Reddit posts. It gave them the legal predicate to completely burn the U.S. Constitution.”

Once the election censorship infrastructure was in place, it was a trivial exercise to expand it to censoring all sorts of inconvenient things like Covid skepticism:

The effect of the ‘get Trump’ faked-up ICA was the poisonous seed that led to patriots being put on lists, health care people being de-certified and put out of work and any dissension being suppressed for a wide range of ‘inconvenient’ viewpoints.

All in straight violation of the First Amendment. And all in the same meeting that put the fake ICA on the fast track, spurred on by the treasonous as*hole Barry Soetoro.

“It is no coincidence both the cooked crooked intelligence community report launching Russiagate and the DHS federal takeover of elections as "critical infrastructure" (citing the same-day Russiagate intelligence assessment) BOTH happened on January 6, 2017. That was the SAME day Democrats' hail mary last-ditch plot to stop Trump's election certification failed, and Trump's win was certified. With no options left to stop Trump's presidency, they didn't even wait a day to launch what appeared to be their Plan B: if Trump can't be stopped from becoming President, immediately hobble his presidency that same day the presidency was inevitable.”

“When we’re done he’ll claim Kenyan citizenship as a way to escape.

Q”

from here: He'll claim Kenyan citizenship

And this led directly to my own run-in with the FBI, who were seeking to create lists of vaxx ‘deniers’ at the direct urging of Joe <spit> Biden: