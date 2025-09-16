The sentiment expressed in this article is coming true at warp speed:

Liberals have had their barbaric celebrations of Charlie’s death saved forever in a spreadsheet consisting of 50,000 entities that can scarcely be considered human. The YEARS of conservatives being cancelled are about to be avenged in the most biblical, righteous manner and I can only applaud:

‘Expose Charlie’s Murderers’ Website Receives Over 50,000 Submissions of Leftists Celebrating Murder of Charlie Kirk — Declares Itself the ‘Largest Firing Operation in History’

Certain milquetoast ‘conservatives’ are counseling the usual ‘dial it back’ crap, and this proud conservative says let’s kick some ass.

When the Celebration Turns to Ashes

This is the most lip-smacking beatdown of the ghouls rejoicing in the death of a man who was trying to establish a dialogue with them that I have ever seen. Kevin Jackson hits it OUT OF THE PARK. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!

“The Left has grown so drunk on its cultural supremacy that it believed it could cheer the killing of Charlie Kirk without consequence.”

“They danced in their digital town square, smirking and smearing a dead man, calling him a “Nazi” as Stephen King did — rewriting his life’s story before the body was even cold.”

“America is returning to normal. Fast. And normal Americans saw these celebrations, and they were horrified. This wasn’t politics. This was ritualized hatred and what happens when ideology corrodes humanity. Thankfully, millions of eyes were opened, and now see the true nature of the people who’ve been lecturing them about “compassion” for a decade.”

It’s incredibly sad that it had to come to this.

After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Sitting On The Sidelines Isn’t An Option

“His ideas weren’t fringe. They’re the values millions of ordinary Americans hold themselves — and that’s why Kirk’s assassination has shaken people so deeply. Kirk wasn’t murdered for some radical cause, but for the most basic convictions that hold our nation together. If Kirk could be murdered for those truths, then no one can assume, “It won’t happen to me.””

Millions of people have been awakened all at once, watching the gleeful grave dancing, seeing the mocking T-shirts available at Walmart and Amazon, viewing the videos of assholes tearing down tributes.

And they are turning away in disgust.

“The Left just blew all their trust. Normies see a nice guy doing a simple debate, not a political speech, not leading a rally or a riot, getting gunned down in 4k. Then they see a bunch of people, even their friends, cheer and clap and dance.

They ask why.

"Well, you see, he was evil!" they cry gleefully, eyes feral. The normie just stares at the screen. A clean-cut guy with a microphone is bleeding out horrifically. It reminds them of the scared young blonde they saw bleeding out on the subway just a few days ago. A question forms.

"What did he do that made him evil?" they ask. "He SAID things!" they scream back, a bit of spittle flying from their mouths.

"So you are happy they murdered him....for talking?" "YESSSS!!!! You get it now!" claps their kids teacher, their pilot, or their doctor.

The normie is horrified. Someone they trust their kids to, their health to, or their safety is acting like a foaming, raging lunatic who wants people dead because they said something they didn't like. Do you realize how this comes across?”

Trump says antifa will be declared terrorists

HUGE! Oversight Chair James Comer and Rep Anna Paulina Luna Call on Treasury Secretary Bessent to Freeze ALL ASSETS of Code Pink Billionaire Funder Neville Singham

WATCH: “It Will Happen, and We Will do it in Charlie’s Name” – Stephen Miller Confirms DOJ, DHS, and Entire Government to Use Every Resource to “Destroy” the Left’s “Domestic Terror Movement”

Gutfeld goes beast mode on his pet liberal

Kunstler: Dressed to Kill