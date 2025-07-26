Chemtrail Task Force exposes DARPA genocide - on Americans!
Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse
DARPA trying to kill 170 million Americans
Read the whole thing (RTWT).
DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) from the link:
“Trump’s Chemtrails Task Force has detonated the truth: DARPA is running a genocidal aerosol program against the American people. RFK Jr. confirms it’s real. This isn’t conspiracy — it’s war.
This is a military-grade chemical attack.
Not by China. Not by Russia.
By DARPA. By your own government.
Under Trump’s reinstated authority, the Task Force uncovered undeniable proof:
Heavy metals in rainfall
Toxins in groundwater with sterilization properties
Unmarked aircraft releasing classified aerosols over U.S. soil
Whistleblowers exposed DARPA’s deep role in aerosolized biotech once labeled “climate solutions.” In truth, it was a multi-agency plot to poison air, water, crops — and YOU.”