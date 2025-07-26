DARPA trying to kill 170 million Americans

Read the whole thing (RTWT).

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) from the link:

“Trump’s Chemtrails Task Force has detonated the truth: DARPA is running a genocidal aerosol program against the American people. RFK Jr. confirms it’s real. This isn’t conspiracy — it’s war.

This is a military-grade chemical attack.

Not by China. Not by Russia.

By DARPA. By your own government.

Under Trump’s reinstated authority, the Task Force uncovered undeniable proof:

Heavy metals in rainfall

Toxins in groundwater with sterilization properties

Unmarked aircraft releasing classified aerosols over U.S. soil

Whistleblowers exposed DARPA’s deep role in aerosolized biotech once labeled “climate solutions.” In truth, it was a multi-agency plot to poison air, water, crops — and YOU.”