“The Great Blizzard of 1978, also known as the Cleveland Superbomb, was a historic winter storm that struck the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes regions of the United States, as well as Southern Ontario in Canada, from January 25 to January 27, 1978. It is often cited as one of the most severe blizzards in U.S. history.”

The Blizzard of 78 opened my eyes to just how wild the weather could get. Foot of snow, then a 48-degree day with rain, then an overnight plunge below zero. The rain had frozen my doors shut, and I spent nearly an hour getting my driver’s door to open.

Stepped off a curb onto what looked like flat snow, but it was just floating over nearly a foot of ice water. With the 30-mile an hour wind, minus 10 degrees, I was soaked to the knees and immediately got a nasty cold on my half-mile walk home.

Stuffed everything I owned into my old beater Datsun and headed out to Seattle January 28th, 1978, because smart. I was 25 and had quit my job as an X-Ray tech to take on the adventure of my dreams — to become a commercial diver.

I’d selected the school near Seattle (Ballard, WA) because a friend had told me Seattle was the neatest, cleanest city she’d ever seen. It also had the benefit of being about as far away from Columbus Ohio as you could get. Diver's Institute of Technology

Leaving Columbus was a white-knuckle 200 miles to Indianapolis when the blizzard finally eased up. Black ice all the way. Counted over a hundred big rigs stuck in the snow on either side of I-70. National Guard was rolling in deuce-and-half trucks rescuing drivers. Never went faster than 20 for 200 miles, white-knuckle all the way.

Nothing quite like doing a donut on the freeway. That happened twice.

Took the southern route to California. I was signed up for the second six-month class of 1978 — class 10278. Supposedly I have lifetime privileges to return to DIT and take classes for free, but the thought of repeating ANY of those in my current state indicates an extreme amount of insanity. Well, maybe the knot-tying class.

Rented a room from a Hawaiian lawyer lady who took pity on me, as I was in a wretched state from my cold, a week later.

The first class they wanted to do a bit of the old shock-and-awe, so they put us into the original hard-hat diver’s suit:

It had the desired effect: one of the guys came up after a half-hour and quit on the spot, even though there were no refunds.

You had to be dressed while sitting on a heavy-duty bench by two handlers. The entire suit was over 200 pounds, since 70 of it was in the lead boots. There was no way to get out of it by yourself. You shuffled over to the edge and they would lower you in.

There was a valve on the side of the helmet that could be used to adjust how much the suit inflated. Your body was entirely enclosed and the incoming air would balloon the suit out a bit. Controlling this was crucial — too much air and the suit would force your arms out to the sides, and then you were truly screwed.

I thought it was insane to start with a suit you would never actually use in the field, but I soon discovered the old vets running the school were not above a bit of hazing, just for fun. I took it in stride, since I was, perversely, having the time of my life.

The second class was on the Kelly diving mask:

This had an attached air hose, and we made our own diver’s harness so the hose could be attached along with a lifeline.

Full-body wet suits were required — the water was 36 degrees, just above freezing. That first shock of jumping in that water and feeling it go down your spine inside the wetsuit was uhh, bracing. Yeah, that’s the ticket — bracing. The water warmed up quickly from your body heat and as a young guy I got used to that Minute of Fun.

Dry suits were just coming in, where no water is allowed inside the suit, but they were going for 2 grand, way out of my budget, so bracing it was.

Each diver had a handler who paid out the lifeline/air hose and was responsible for keeping the diver alive. We used a rope pull system — two sharp pulls meant we were in distress and needed to be pulled in. The only way that system works is if the lifeline has next to zero slack — you don’t throw in 30 feet of hose and walk away.

Being a handler was a crucial job, and you were graded on how well you guarded your diver. Once a minute he would issue a single sharp pull and the diver needed to respond in a timely manner with an “Ok” single pull.

So, we had two weeks in the Kelly mask when the instructor asked if anyone (12 student class) wanted to do a small task for them.

Now I was considered the king stud in my class — since I had no friends or social life, I spent hours in the gym every day. Man, I was buff. Rocking my Speedos in the back yard gave the lawyer lady the vapors, so she asked me to stop doing that. Nuff said.

That’s the only time in my life I was trying and failing to gain weight.

What was the task, I asked. Well, we have a fuel bunker about 25 yards out in the channel that we want to move farther out. How do I do that? Well, you take an air hose out and stick it into the port on the bottom of the avgas fuel bladder attached to the corner. When it gets enough air in it, it will start to float. Yank the line to let us know and we’ll haul you back in. Easy peasy. Oh, and it’s probably in the mud, so you’ll need to use the air hose to clear the air port out of the mud.

The guys in the class ahead of you guys attached all four corner bladders, but now they’re all maxed out on dive time, so we need one of you guys to do this last corner. The bunker was 16 tons, about 40 feet long and 20 feet wide and 16 tall. Filling the bladder takes about 15 minutes.

This bladder was 16 feet tall, with four-foot radius and made of hard rubber. A port for the air shown in the pic above on the bottom, and an air release valve on the top. It weighed over 800 pounds. The one above is soft-sided and collapsible, but the one they were using was hard and retained its shape which was like a huge black suppository.

The water in the canal was filthy at all times, with visibility of four feet or less. Occasionally you’d walk by a turd, since someone was using the canal as a toilet. We called those ‘Ballard trout’.

Found the bunker and followed it to the right where I saw the tie-down rope for the bladder going UNDER the corner of the bunker. The bladder wasn’t visible AT ALL, so that meant I would have to find the fill hole by blowing the mud away under the corner until I could reach it.

So, I began. The poor visibility became zero and I was reduced to holding the tie-down line with my left hand and blowing mud out with my right. I followed it under the bunker. About four feet in, I finally felt the air injection port and started filling the bladder.

Needless to say, I was in black water, under the bunker up to my butt and had the hose stretched out as far as I could. I wasn’t going to put my whole body under that thing.

Minutes passed and I was wondering WTF when I finally felt the first stirrings of the bladder. Sweet. It came out on its side and immediately popped upright once it cleared the corner.

And that’s when everything went to sh*t. Turns out they had left the air release valve at the top of the bladder WIDE OPEN, and within three seconds of popping upright it fell. I hadn’t had time to pull myself out as I was in a trough of deep mud. The bunker came down on my ass and pushed me three feet into the mud.

In complete darkness, pinned, freezing and with no way to signal topside since I couldn’t move either arm.

That was the longest 15 minutes of my life. My handler finally noticed I wasn’t responding and they had to find three guys to suit up and rescue me. They had to tie a rope to my harness and attach it to the winch and grab both legs to pull me out.

Instructor asked me why I hadn’t checked the release valve and I gave him a look that should have killed him on the spot. Nobody apologized for nearly killing me.

I went out that night and got sh*t-faced drunk.

Lesson learned. The topside handler was indeed crucial to your survival, and I was VERY careful picking my handler after that.

The worst episode of hazing came after that. There was a platform mounted 3 feet underwater that had a 3-foot-wide round manhole cover mounted in it. It was held in place with 24 3-inch bolts secured with nuts on the BOTTOM of the platform. In between the cover and the platform was a rubber diaphragm.

The goal was to loosen all the nuts/bolts without dropping them 32 feet to the bottom, pull the cover off, grab the diaphragm and bring it to the surface, waving it to show you had it out. Then you had to replace everything.

Ok, no big deal. Except for the fact it was a 2-man team: the wrench bender and the guy who managed the SINGLE Kelly mask you were given.

That’s right — we had to buddy-breathe with a single mask while horsing these huge bolts and the cover three feet underwater. Oh, and coming up to the surface without the diaphragm in hand was a fail.

The guy managing the mask would sit behind the wrench guy, take a breath then remove the mask and place it on the face of the wrench guy, making sure the mask was sealed to the wrencher’s forehead so the water would be forced out so he could get a breath of air.

Any screwup and you had to do the whole thing over, or you could accept a failing grade. Two failing grades in the six-month course was enough to fail you out.

This was straight-up hazing at its finest. No point to ANY of it, and no skills were taught. Apparently, they wanted to know if we were sufficiently crazy.

The first team went down and waved the diaphragm about 20 minutes in. Another 15 minutes and they came up with their faces dead white from the coldness of the water.

Ok, my partner was the mask minder and I’d do the wrenching. The instructor warned us about dropping anything to the bottom, so my buddy had the bolt bag around his waist, and I had tied a rope on the wrench and tied it to my wrist.

Me and my partner went down, got about six bolts removed when he held the mask too long and couldn’t get the forehead seal before I ran out of breath. I was breathing hard because the first team was warned the bolts better be tight or they would fail. They REALLY took that warning to heart.

There is no thought involved when you think you are drowning. Your body takes over and goes into extreme mode immediately. Drowning people are completely unable to think. That’s why they sometimes drown people trying to rescue them.

I broke for the surface instinctively, not remembering the box wrench was still attached to one of the bolt heads. The wrench did NOT come with me in my desperate lunge to the surface. I could only get my face out of the water about an inch, since I was tethered to the wrench.

Had a boat wake come by while I was thrashing trying to get the wrench off, I would have drowned in 3 feet of water. To this day I don’t know how I got the wrench off since my mind had completely shut down in terror.

They pulled us out and I lay gasping on the dock with snot running from the cold water. I have never been so terrified in my life (well, except for jumping out of a fully-functioning airplane at 5200 feet. Another time).

So, I was roundly mocked by my rivals (being King Stud sets you up for all kinds of abuse) who promptly went down next and accomplished the task with no problem. Indeed, my main rival set the class record time. He had a magnificent sneer which I was blessed to receive every day for the next 5 months.

My partner came to me and said he wanted to try it again the next day. I asked him if he would try just a bit harder, and he swore he’d get it right.

The next day I did the most courageous thing I have ever personally done, re-attempting a task that had nearly killed me the previous day with a guy that I had known for about 4 weeks.

Well, mission accomplished. The time was the worst in the class, and we got marked down for that, but at least we did it.

We got a lot of props for doing it again after such a near miss.

Little did we know at the time that near misses were a common event at this school. For some reason that is not a topic they discuss on the website. Go figure.

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