DNC's Summer Meeting Kicked Off In a Way That Already Has People Congratulating JD Vance on His 2028 Win

“The DNC summer meetings are taking place in Minneapolis this week. The primary difference between the party's summer and winter meetings is simple: At the summer meetings they blame the heat on climate change, and at the winter meetings they blame the cold on climate change.”

and

“The DNC Summer Meeting begins with a land acknowledgment that claims Minneapolis, Minnesota is on stolen land.”

Ahh, my sides.