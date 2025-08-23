My liberal friend (love you, girl) is kind enough to read my rantings and she asked me a question about the end of my article:

where I wrote:

“If that means you no longer want to associate with me, I regret your decision, but I respect it.

I still love you, even though you’re the most liberal person I know.

And THAT’s one of the differences between liberals and conservatives.”

and she wondered what I meant by the bolded assertion above.

I fired up my Brave browser (because suck it, Google) and typed in “disowning family over politics” and there are literally thousands of articles on the topic.

The explainer that comes up on the left explains it as follows:

“Disowning family members over political differences has become a notable and distressing trend in recent years, affecting relationships across the political spectrum. Recent data suggests that one in five Americans is estranged from a family member due to politics, highlighting the deep divisions within families.”

One of the top search results was this Reddit reply from one Gretchen Cowen, with over 700K replies to her earnest reddit musings:

“Well, it’s not easy. I made a pact with my parents that we simply don’t talk about politics.”

Sane, reasonable. Makes perfect sense. I have several people I interact with that have the same agreement. Works well.

But then, as if to illustrate the problem, she gets her freak flag on:

“What I can’t change is that I now know something about them that has forever changed my view of each and every one of them - that they were willing to allow people to be hurt and are still willing to allow my nation to be destroyed. It’s going to take me a long time to come to terms with that.”

Here’s another: Are liberals more likely to end friendships because of one's support of Trump?

“At first this perplexed me, because naturally, I like to think of myself and other people on the left as being the adults in the room, and ending a friendship over a political disagreement seems rather childish. So that sat with me for a while, and the more I thought about it, the more it started to make sense. And ultimately, I realized that, yes, I'd absolutely end a friendship over someone's Trump support, and here's why.”

And then the standard wall of text as to why MAGA types deserve shunning. Whatever.

Hokay. I could fill this entry with thousands of pages of liberals saying the foulest things about us MAGA types, but where’s the fun in that? At least, for me? I have people who treat me like crap already, why would I look for randos who hate me?

And now for something completely different

I play music as I browse, and my favorite song just came on — ‘Believe’ by Brooks and Dunne. Believe

Check it out. For a while I got hooked on those first reaction videos on YouTube, where people record their impressions of a song as they hear it for the first time.

They almost always start with “I NEVER listen to country music, BUT someone wrote in and INSISTED I listen to this, so I will”.

By the end of the first chorus, at least three I watched were in actual tears. Can’t find them now, but here’s the first two I found on YouTube:

First Impression -- Believe

Shorts -- First Impression

And of course, Wikipedia and Rolling Stone crapped all over it, as expected. Here’s the only objective part of their entry:

“"Believe" is a song written by Ronnie Dunn and Craig Wiseman, and recorded by American country music duo Brooks & Dunn. It was released in October 2005 as the second single from their album Hillbilly Deluxe, and it won the Country Music Association's 2006 awards for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year.[1] Rolling Stone ranked "Believe" No. 33 on its list of the 40 Saddest Country Songs of All Time in 2019.[2]”

Yeah, ‘saddest’? Suck it, commies. It’s one of the most amazing professions of belief in God that I have ever heard, done in an approachable way by an amazing vocalist.

Rolling Stone DIAF.

The explainer from Brave continues:

“There is debate over which political side is more likely to initiate such estrangements. Some commentators observe that progressive or liberal individuals are more frequently cutting off conservative family and friends, particularly over support for Trump. One columnist noted that since Trump entered the political scene, many relationships have crumbled due to an inability to tolerate dissent, with most reported cases involving liberals disowning conservatives.”

This effort at Both-Sidesism is valiant, but in my experience it is way lopsided towards libs cutting off their MAGA relatives and friends.

That could be just my perception, maybe because libs use the act of cutting people off as a display of status to their lib friends — “Look at me, with all my non-negotiable principles, I’m such a good person”, totally missing the fact they are doing violence to a once-cherished friendship solely because of politics.

Here’s Time magazine: How Estrangement Has Become an Epidemic in America

And another: People Are Sharing The Devastating Realities Of Losing Loved Ones To Political Extremism, And It's Deeply Dystopian

Here’s one guy who gets it:

People who throw their relationships away over politics don’t deserve forgiveness.

“Obviously I’m included in this situation, but the worst part is so are my kids. They’re losing their aunt and uncle through no fault of their own. When my wife asked if they were just going to ignore their nieces from now own BIL told her “I guess so” and hung up on her. My wife spent hours crying her eyes out. She didn’t deserve this, neither do my kids. If the rest of the family wants to forgive them one day they can do that. I’m sure they’ll welcome BIL and his wife back with open arms. But they’ve proven to me they can never be trusted again. I’ll never forget that they were willing to throw their relationship with our whole family away.”

Here’s that bastion of bipartisanship, BuzzFeed:

Trump's Presidential Win Sparked A Surge Of Family And Friendship Breakups, And People Are Revealing Their Reasons

So girl, let me say this to you — the fact that you are willing to keep being a cherished friend despite my crusty political views shows EXACTLY why you are a class person.

Love you girl. Never change.



