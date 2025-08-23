Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Brian Older's avatar
Brian Older
Sep 12, 2025

Ending a friendship over "politics" is a false framing of the situation. Philosophy concerns the fundamental principles of how life should be ordered and lived. Politics is about philosophy "writ large" upon a society. Politics is philosophy that can be, and often is, turned into law. Then it becomes philosophy forced onto and into our everyday lives. It becomes philosophy that is ultimately backed by threat of fines, incarceration, and even death. If that enforced philosophy/law goes against your personal philosophy, against your core beliefs, then it is natural to view anyone who supports it -- including a former friend -- as being in favor of your being fined, locked in a cell, or killed if you fail to obey a law contrary to those beliefs. A person who is in favor of your being fined, jailed, or killed for living your life as you see fit, and harming no one else in doing so, is -- to say the least -- not your friend. It is fundamental to human nature, to our instinct for survival, to reject association with that person.

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