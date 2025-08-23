This article is amazing:

The mainstream media screams of 2024

You may have missed the self-important reporter who complained he was diagnosed with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome) because of the crowd reaction to the Trump assassination attempt.

Listen to this absolute pussy:

MACFARLANE: We are all … many of us on press row, as we talked about this on our text chains for weeks after, were quite confident we’d be dead if he didn’t get back up. There was a subset, not everybody, there’s dozens of people in the crowd who started coming for us, saying, “You did this. This is your fault. You caused this. You killed him.”

And they’re going to beat us with their hands. I mean, they were going to kill us. And respectfully, the Secret Service had bigger issues than protecting us. When he jumped up triumphantly, it saved us, but that’s the thing. I can’t eliminate from my mind’s eye the look on their faces.

If there was ANY group of people in these United States that needed to Die In A Fire it is the mainstream media. And after sitting in a Press Van on the Romney Campaign, I can assure you the stuff that actually makes the paper/air is just a small fraction of how much they despise Republicans and the public.

These people are SCUM.

I have literally THOUSANDS of memes in my ‘EffThePress” folder: