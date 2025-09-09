A young white woman, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, enters the metro and sits in a seat in front of a black man in the ever-present hoodie. It’s August 22nd in Charlotte NC.

Earbuds on, staring into her phone, she is completely oblivious as the black man stands, leisurely unfolds his pocketknife and then plunges it three times into her neck. He then walks through the train to the front door, knife dripping her blood onto the floor. It’s a LOT of blood.

As he’s walking, the video captures him saying “I got that white girl” twice.

There was an article written about him saying that, dated TODAY, but curiously, it returns a Page Not Found this morning, and a search on their website returns no hits for “Iryna”.

Elon Musk forwards a tweet from the End Wokeness account to his 255 million followers on Sept 5th, TWO WEEKS after Iryna, a Ukrainian refugee is killed:

The dam breaks, and the media tries to coverup the fact they thought this brutal killing wasn’t sufficiently novel enough to warrant ANY coverage.

And, OF COURSE, ALL of the articles take the ‘conservatives pounce’ narrative, because they can’t mention the facts — Democrats are basically freeing violent, insane felons with a pat on the back and a soft ‘do better’ blown in their ear.

Judge released Ukrainian refugee murder suspect months prior based on 'written promise'

Here’s Potato Stelter adding to this dung heap of a narrative, and adding his own nuggets of bullsh*t by bringing up ‘racist comments’:

CNN's Brian Stelter says 'pro-Trump activists' seized on Charlotte stabbing, rips 'baldly racist' comments

Others who have pushed this steaming pile are CNN in a supposedly straight news report and Axios, to their eternal shame. These people are scum:

I’m waiting for the MSM articles condemning the other riders for not even attempting to stop this crazed killer. But maybe they had a hand in that:

They have circled the wagons around their narrative: white MAGA folks are Domestic Violent Extremists, and black killers are ‘victims of the system’.

Since the death of poor Iryna doesn’t advance this narrative, it wasn’t newsworthy. Indeed, an active scrub of the event is underway:

Wikipedia editors are trying to scrub the record clean of Iryna Zarutska's slaughter by violent thug

They were too busy pushing crap about Trump to give a single sh*t about Iryna’s brutal death. These people are SCUM.

Once Trump commented on this horrible event it was All Hands On Deck:

Jarring details revealed from suspect's mother in Charlotte stabbing case

North Carolina Republicans demand firing of judge who freed Ukrainian refugee's murder suspect

the rest of that tweet: GET FEDERAL CONTRACTS. Just when you thought this whole event couldn’t possibly get even more sordid.

Contrast their treatment of poor Iryna with the foot-slobbering crap they pushed for the overdosed felon George Floyd. Or Trayvon Martin, killed by a ‘white Hispanic’ — they had to get into their thesaurus for that one. Or how about ‘Hands Up! Don’ Shoot!’ Michael Brown, last seen strong-arming an Indian shop owner half his size.

Some wag on 4chan wrote all this up in an amusing fashion:

So hats off to Elon Musk for getting this attention for a poor girl brutally murdered by a violent, insane felon. He singlehandedly forced the MSM to cover this.

But, being like they are, they HAD to mention the ‘conservatives pounce’ stuff in a vain attempt to ignore the elephant in the room — Dem-run cities are dying under the ‘defund the police’ insanity they push at the expense of their citizens lives.

Apparently only conservatives care about brutal murders.