Exposed: Trump’s EPA Chief Blows the Lid Off Democrat-Funded Geoengineering Nightmares Poisoning Our Skies

“Trump’s EPA chief, Lee Zeldin, pulls no punches: the federal government has been bankrolling dangerous geoengineering experiments, spraying toxic chemicals into the atmosphere all in the name of the left’s climate propaganda hoax. Zeldin warns, “You’re talking about putting sulfur dioxide, a lot of it … into the upper atmosphere which … turns into acid rain. There are real health concerns with … these activities.” This isn’t some fringe theory—it’s a direct admission from the top environmental cop under President Trump, confirming what right-thinking Americans have suspected for years: Democrats have been using taxpayer dollars to play God with the weather, endangering lives, crops, and the planet itself while pushing their green agenda scam.”

Speaking of which — since that article came out I haven’t seen a single chemtrail in the skies above my house, when we had 1-3 every day previously. How about you?

Think about the list of people/things trying to kill you:

Covid/vaxx

Chemtrails

Big Food

Big Pharma

WEF, Bill Gates, George Soros

Gain of Function Biolabs

It’s amazing what you can get used to.