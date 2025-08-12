Keeping up with the killing is tough

Doctors have started specializing in MAID (Medical Assistance In Dying) and some are even boasting about how many people they’ve ‘assisted’.

They’ve even started whining that it’s hard to ‘keep up’ with the ‘demand’.

The LAST THING they want is a waiting list for a chance to be killed by the state, so they’re talking about pouring more resources into MAID.

Those poor snow mexicans have gone completely insane.

As I said before: