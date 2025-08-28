RFK Jr. Cleans House: Draining the Swamp at HHS and Crushing Big Pharma’s Stranglehold

If ever there was a government agency that needs a colonoscopy, it is the CDC.

They were the ones enabling Big Pharma to blow out the vaccination schedule with shots that HAD NEVER BEEN TESTED. Shades of “you had ONE job”.

Look at this unbelievable horses*it:

“Today on CDC’s website right now they list the 10 top greatest advances in medical science and one is abortion, another is fluoride, and another is vaccines.”

Ahh, the truth burns!

I was talking with my old ex-Army guy and his belief is that the Marshall’s Service is the ONLY government agency that is not a total dumpster fire.

I pray every day they don’t wind up telling us those guys are bullshit, too. Cross your fingers. Please God, let me have ONE SINGLE THING THAT ISN’T CRAP.

“In June 2025, Kennedy fired all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the panel responsible for vaccine recommendations that have funneled billions to pharmaceutical giants. He replaced them with eight new experts committed to “restoring public trust,” slamming the old guard for rubber-stamping policies without scrutiny. This “clean sweep” targeted Biden appointees with deep Pharma connections, who had locked in industry-friendly decisions through 2028.”