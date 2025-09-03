It just never stops — our government just raping the people in this country.

“Indian agents who previously taught Indians to game the H1B are now tutoring the Indians on how to hijack the O1 visa.

The O1 visa is the scammers next MAJOR target, and there are already countless Indians on them through fraud.”

The next MAJOR Fraud -- the O-1 visas

Having seen H1-B abuse up close and personal at Intel and H-P, this infuriates me.

We bring these Indians and Pakis into the country with their bullshit resumes and now we have a 35% unemployment rate for CS degree holders.

STEM jobs have been pushed for over 30 years — what good does it do to bust your ass in school for a tough degree when you can’t get a job when you get out?

Kick all these assholes the HELL OUT OF OUR COUNTRY!