Please give this a read, even if you think I’m insane or a tin foil hat type.

It’s important.

Back in 2017, a really cryptic poster started coming up with mystery posts on 4chan, home of the most insane/autistic people on the planet.

I don’t recall how I learned of it, since I can barely remember last week, but I became obsessed with the posts he/she/they made, to the point the wife begged me to stop because I was scaring her.

Q posted from 2017 through 2022, with the posts getting more and more specific. There’s an entire industry built around Q.

Q Posts

Q was a lifeline to the patriots in America who were despairing at the course of this great country — we were going straight to hell. We knew something was wrong but had no tools to get under the hood and find out what those assholes in DC were doing.

Q spoke about a group of ‘white hats’ who were working behind the scenes to execute ‘The Plan’. This Plan purported to restore our Republic and Drain The Swamp.

It was a way to give us patriots ‘hopium’ that there was a chance we could retake this country from the ‘black hats’ who were determined to drag us all to hell. Remember all the talk about WW3 from a month or so ago?

There are two message boards that speak about Q:

The Great Awakening

and

The Donald

Last night, as I was imbibing at the Legion, I came across two posts that hit the exact date SEVEN YEARS LATER. There are literally a thousand ‘Q Proofs’ (look them up!) out there, but I have to admit most of them are a stretch. Only people who want to believe will accept most of them.

While I count myself among the believers, I don’t talk about Q to anyone, lest I be dragged to the nearest loony bin. But now I’m out and proud.

These two posts HIT THE EXACT DATE SEVEN YEARS LATER. Take a look:

Here’s the actual post on GreatAwakening:

Twice in 2 days

An earlier Q post said the people circled are in London, and the group contains Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein along with Andrew McCabe, the deputy director of the FBI at the time. He is currently lawyering-up because he is in the crosshairs for the Obama Treason conspiracy.

The date at the top is 07/27/2018. The text has one line: “When does a bird sing?”.

Two days ago, 07/27/25, the number 2 of the DOJ went to the prison where Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year sentence and deposed her for FIVE HOURS. The next day, he went back for a second deposition lasting another 5 hours.

The weirdest thing — Maxwell has NEVER BEEN INTERVIEWED BEFORE. How do you get a 20-year prison sentence having never talked to anyone in law enforcement?

Now, if that doesn’t blow your mind, I got nothing for you. Might as well go away before I show you the SECOND amazing date hit.

This trade agreement, massively in favor of the US, and totally ending the Marshall Plan from after WW2, was agreed to on the 25th, and announced in Scotland on the 28th.

Now check the date on this one:

In case you missed it, there are TWO predictions there: 1) The EU folds and 2) What questions were shouted at POTUS?

How did Q know SEVEN YEARS AGO that Trump would be talking with Putin AND that the talks were delayed?!!!!

Ladies and gentlemen, it doesn’t get ANY better than that.

I believe in you Q. Finally, I’m all in. These two posts exterminated my last doubts.

And that means we are on the glide path 5-by-5 and headed for glory. The White Hats are in charge and Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming (NCSWIC).

What a time to be alive!