Federal judges anonymously criticize Supreme Court for overturning decisions with emergency rulings

Jeez, talk about not being able to read the room…

12 out of the 765 federal judges decide to criticize the Supremes for slapping them down, saying it implies they haven’t properly considered their rulings, and haven’t explained their decisions ‘sufficiently’.

This blatant attempt to get public sympathy for their TOTALLY TRANSPARENT attempts at lawfare is destined to go down in flames. They are worried about violence, and I feel they SHOULD be, since they are playing politics, and not doing it very well.

The article linked does not mention who appointed said ‘judges’ but it makes an effort to stretch it out by saying that ‘some’ of them were Trump-appointed. Since they’re ALL anonymous due to ‘fear of reprisal’ I guess we’ll just have to trust Fox News.

Yeah, right. Pull the other one.

Trump has issued 198 executive orders in his second term.

391 injunctions have been issued against him. That’s over 2:1.

From here:

Just Security

“Total number of cases currently tracked: 391.

Case Status Summary

Case Closed in Favor of Plaintiff: 0

Blocked: 28

Temporarily Blocked: 79

Blocked Pending Appeal: 19

Temporarily Blocked in Part; Temporary Block Denied in Part: 10

Temporary Block Denied: 39

Not Blocked Pending Appeal: 33

Awaiting Court Ruling: 148

Case Closed: 22

Misc: Transferred: 2

Case Closed/Dismissed in Favor of Government: 7”

That they are currently batting 0.00 does not appear to have fazed any of these people.

From my previous musings on the clusterfark we currently are watching:

“That some useless Biden-appointed judge from East Podunk can stop everything Trump is trying to do NATIONWIDE just infuriates me. Why the hell don’t the Supremes smack these bitches down? How long must we wait for a little common sense to make an appearance?”

The latest TDS-sufferer is Judge Sparkle, an immigrant:

“Sparkle Leah Sooknanan, born in 1983 in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, is a United States district judge for the District of Columbia. She was nominated by President Joe Biden on February 27, 2024, to fill the seat vacated by Judge Florence Y. Pan, who was elevated to the D.C. Circuit. Her nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on December 3, 2024, by a 50–48 vote , and she received her judicial commission on January 2, 2025.

Sooknanan earned a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, from St. Francis College in 2002, an MBA with distinction from Hofstra University in 2003, and a Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School in 2010. She clerked for Judge Eric N. Vitaliano of the Eastern District of New York (2010–2011), Judge Guido Calabresi of the Second Circuit (2011–2012), and Justice Sonia Sotomayor of the U.S. Supreme Court (2013–2014).

Before her judicial appointment, Sooknanan worked as an appellate attorney in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (2012–2013), in private practice at Jones Day (2014–2021), where she became a partner in 2020, and returned to the Justice Department as Deputy Associate Attorney General (2021–2023) and later as Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Rights Division (2023–2025).

As a judge, she has issued notable rulings, including blocking the Trump administration’s effort to repatriate Guatemalan children to Guatemala in September 2025, citing risks of abuse and persecution. She also issued an injunction in August 2025 halting the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation of Media Matters for America, ruling it likely violated the First Amendment due to potential government retaliation.”

So, good ole Sparkle got her MBA ‘with distinction’ from Hofstra University, which is permanently closed. But it’s last ranking was #196.

Brooklyn Law School is ranked #117, with a 2.6 out of 5 rating. Clerking for Sonia Sotomayor, our current ‘wise Latina’ and lockstep progressive was the high point of her life as far as we can tell.

Seven years at Jones Day law firm, which is basically a home for Satan’s spawn and then FJB inflicted her on us.

This entire resume is a manifestation of DEI in the flesh. There is absolutely NOTHING in her past that recommends her as a judge. She squeaked through the senate on a 50-48 vote, doubtless helped along by assholes like Ernst and Murkowski, though I’m guessing at that, because lazy. But it’s a good bet.

She’s 42, which means we have another 30-40 years of her musings ahead of us.

Lord, why do you make us suffer so?