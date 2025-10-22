Robby Starbuck has what seems to be an airtight defamation suit against Google AI.

Google AI defames Robby Starbuck

The AI has spread the defamation saying he was a ‘person of interest’ in the murder of a guy named Pimintel in 1991, and that the ‘investigation’ was closed. But then, it asserts a guy named Smallwood ratted Starbuck out to the Nashville police and the ‘investigation’ was re-opened in 2012.

The AI even supplied three links to ‘news articles’ from two Fox affiliates and Rolling Stone that supposedly detailed the ‘investigation’.

The AI asserts it has supplied this ‘information’ to over 2.8 million unique users.

Man, this Robby Starbuck guy must be a real criminal, according to Google.

There are only a few small problems:

Starbuck was 2 years old in 1991 There are/were no such persons as Pimintel and Smallwood All of the provided links result in 404 Not Found pages The Nashville police say there was never any ‘investigation’ The police have no records of Pimintel being murdered or even existing According to Starbuck, he has never been in trouble with the law

So, needless to say, Mr. Starbuck was slightly concerned. He began questioning the AI as to why it was spreading these scurrilous accusations and it responded by saying it was being forced to defame him AND OTHERS because the nice folks at Google don’t like his political views.

I was under the assumption we were a few years from the end of our world as we know it, but things just got real.

Here are just some of the timestamps in Robby’s video from the link above:

4:18 Google notified in 2023

5:09 Google AI admits political motivation

6:59 Google AI admits poisoning training data

7:55 AI admits lying to 2+ Million users about me

The current CEO of Google is Sundar Pichai:

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google who just happens to be an Indian, was appointed to the Board of Alphabet, Google’s parent company in 2017.

If you can remember back that far, Google’s original motto was “Don’t be evil”.

That motto was dropped in 2018:

Google quietly removes ‘don’t be evil’ preface from code of conduct

I’m sure it was just a coincidence.

“Google actively sponsors H-1B visas and is one of the leading U.S. tech companies in utilizing the program. In fiscal year 2025, Google LLC filed 7,881 Labor Condition Applications (LCAs) with the U.S. Department of Labor, of which 7,789 were approved and 15 were denied, resulting in an LCA approval rate of approximately 98%. Additionally, data from MyVisaJobs indicates that in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2025, Google filed 7,995 LCAs for H-1B visas.

According to U.S. government data, Google secured more than 4,000 H-1B visas through the first half of 2025, placing it among the top beneficiaries of the program alongside Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. From 2016 to 2024, Google’s use of H-1B visas increased by 137%, reflecting a significant rise in its reliance on foreign talent.”

from here: Google and H1-B visas

This site is my FIRST STOP EVERY DAY:

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