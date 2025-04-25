This is one of the best analyses I have seen of Trump’s methods. Kudos!

The Trump Feint Doctrine

While the idea of starting a war with Iran is appalling, the mullahs getting a bloody nose is very appealing. These guys have been messing around in the Middle East since 1979, what with Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

I think taking out their Kharg island oil terminal would be a great lesson for these people. That hits them right where it will hurt the most.

But playing high-stakes poker with crazy people is nerve-wracking. Been there, didn’t like it. Crossing my fingers.