So, what is a reddit greentext story, you ask? People on reddit write little morality tales and put them on YouTube. Someone reads the story aloud as the text scrolls. Really simple. Surprisingly addictive.

Since I can read faster than listen, I go to the settings and set the speed to 2x, turn off the sound and enable closed captions.

The captions are not great, and half the fun is deciding what word the narrator actually said. Yeah, I’m weird like that. :-D

There are whole categories of these stories:

Cheating spouse is caught. These are repetitive, copy-pasta revenge tales. Satisfying.

New CEO fires the only engineer who understands their system

Feminist HR stories, and the backfires when they try to coerce office behavior

Single dad does something nice for a secretly rich woman

Wife disrespects husband at party, tries to pass it off as a ‘joke’

Family decides child is a waste of skin — then finds out they are millionaires

And then there are the stories where people are nice to someone. My favorite writer in this style is Shady here on Substack. This girl ROCKS. I have already proclaimed my undying love for her, so back off! :-D

The picture at the top of the page is from one of these that absolutely kept me spellbound:

Bring home a husband or don't come back

A third-generation cafe owner, on the side of the freeway through cattle country notices a young woman coming into his place every day in the early afternoon. Love at first sight, but he knows she is the only heir to a 4,000 acre cattle ranch and he is but a lowly cafe owner, so he is friendly but is afraid to take his shot.

The girl’s father is a rich and powerful man, and he wants her to get married to a son of the neighboring ranch so they can create a bigger mega-ranch.

Finally, the father issues the above ultimatum one morning and the girl is really distraught. Cafe owner starts talking to her in depth, since she is obviously upset.

And you can guess where the story goes. Even though I knew what was going to happen, still couldn’t stop reading, it was that well-written.

There’s a channel that does quirky very well: A4CHANX

The writing is stunningly off-the-wall, with sparkling, snarky conversations. It’s the only channel where I have read every single story and was disappointed when I ran out.

The cheating spouse stories are EVERYWHERE, but the one I liked first was:

Love, Lies Chronicles

There are literally HUNDREDS of these channels. They have numerous video backgrounds, greentext scroll (my favorite), road driving (almost always with a crash), random people walking through a city and video games, which I have to say I desperately do not like. If I wanted to give myself epileptic fits, these are the ones I would choose.

The cheating spouse stories have gotten old, since much of the writing has been copy-pasted from other stories. And there is almost always a deux-a-machina: surprise video of the spouse sitting in a guy’s lap, a girlfriend on the outs sending a heads-up text, the wife leaves her iPad open with a group chat where she kindly explains why she is cheating, or the husband comes home early to overhear her with her friends poor-mouthing him, etc. etc.

And I have never seen one of these that doesn’t use the phrase “I plated her food” or my favorite: “There’s a difference”.

Tropes abound, in other words.

My pet peeves are the stories that basically repeat over and over. I learn to avoid those channels since apparently they’re paid by the word or something.

Alright, we come to the end of my rambling confession. I read these stories when the news gets to be overwhelming, which happens a lot these days.

Enjoy. :-)