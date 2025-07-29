As a professional software engineer for over 35 years, I have never seen anything as nefarious as the use of H1-B visas.

I mention them near the end of me pissing on Microsoft:

And here’s the money quotes:

“The H1-B visa is the most nefarious thing ever devised. The 40,000-foot view of its proponents is as follows: 1) we can’t find ANYONE in the US that can do this particular job so; 2) we get the best and brightest from overseas. Win, win, see?

What it ACTUALLY IS, is as follows: 1) They get any warm body they can find and pay them at least 10% less than an American engineer; 2) they are obligated to stay at the job else they get their visa removed; 3) they therefore accept the worst conditions and never say shit even with a mouthful of it, because demanding fair treatment could get them booted.

The idea that NO ONE in the entire US is ‘qualified’ to do things like bug fixes or manual testing is absolute bullshit. The dirty secret of the software industry is that ~90% of the job is paper shuffling, bug fixes, meaningless U/I changes or keyboard pounding. You don’t need the ‘best and brightest’ for that stuff. Pretty much any warm body that knows how to run a compiler will do.

Intel is ~50% H1-Bs. HP is the same. I read an article in Wired about the fact that Intel has lost the plot due to the huge numbers of Indians and Pakistanis. Innovation is gone and they’re reduced to ‘me too’ following AMD around.

I have yet to meet an H1-B who could find their ass with either hand, mainly because the recruiting firms in India indulge in some of the most shameful deceptions you have ever heard of.”

“That’s why I immediately shit-canned Vivek Ramaswamy when he went on his little rant about the low quality of American engineers, compared to the very high quality of his beloved Indians and their highly deserved H1-B positions.

This has nothing to do with reality, and the ENTIRE H1-B system has been corrupted by scheming Indians for my entire career.

Did you know they are looking for 7-11 managers via H1-B? They’re telling me there is NO ONE in the US capable of running a 7-11, so we absolutely need Indians?

The program is supposedly limited to 85,000 engineers, but the government website has 850,000 positions filled, with accountants being the second-largest category.

Yeah, like we don’t have any of those either.

Americans are being denied jobs so lying rat bastard Indians can get over here for cheap. It’s enough to make Baby Jeebus weep.

And once an Indian makes it to management, Katie bar the door. There will never be a white person hired again. GE was a perfect example of that. I was the only white person in Engineering (~35 people).

And seriously don’t get me started on Pakistani Muslims. <hock, BIG spit>”

Trump has threatened high tech with tariffs if they keep importing H1-B workers from India, Pakistan and China. About damn time.

Recent college graduates with Computer Science degrees here in America, which were touted as the surest way to get a good job, have a THIRTY-FIVE PERCENT joblessness rate. Between the H1-Bs, and now the advent of AI, programming will be an endangered species. Microsoft just said ~30% of their software jobs have ALREADY been replaced by AI.

That *really* makes me sad, as I thoroughly enjoyed my career, and made a very good living at it.

Here’s our Vice President PROMISING employers will pay a huge tariff if they keep insisting on off shoring our industries and jobs:

America First, Dammit!

I myself am from Ohio originally and one of my ways of amusing myself with no money was driving the backroads with the wife. I lost count of how many small towns in Ohio alone were absolutely SHATTERED when the local mill/plant was relocated offshore.

Rust Belt indeed.

Damn the Globalists to hell. Tell the “best and brightest” abroad to stay in their shithole countries and make them better, if they can, which I doubt.

The LAST thing we need is more people who hate us taking jobs from citizens.

Microsoft Delenda Est

Carthage Delenda Est