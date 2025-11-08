The WEF has plans to kill off most of the human population:

They have planned a multi-pronged approach;

The Covid vaccine Chemtrails and Geo-engineering Gain of function research into deadly diseases 5G radiation (microwaves) Poisoning our food and water Social engineering

Number 6 is a long game:

LGBTQ — reproduction is not in the cards Patriarchy/feminism — make the sexes hate each other A/I — the rise of A/I-powered sexbots is coming soon. Say goodnight, Gracie. Discouraging family creation — it’s not ‘cool’ anymore This article is a straight-up example of discouraging family creation:

Is Having A Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?

“From my conversations, one thing is certain: the script is shifting. Being partnered doesn’t affirm your womanhood anymore; it is no longer considered an achievement and, if anything, it’s become more of a flex to pronounce yourself single. As straight women, we’re confronting something that every other sexuality has had to contend with: a politicization of our identity. Heterosexuality has long been purposefully indefinable, so it is harder for those within it and outside of it to critique. However, as our traditional roles begin to crumble, maybe we’re being forced to re-evaluate our blind allegiance to heterosexuality.

Obviously there’s no shame in falling in love. But there’s also no shame in trying and failing to find it – or not trying at all. And as long as we’re openly re-thinking and criticizing heteronormativity, “having a boyfriend” will remain a somewhat fragile or even contentious concept within public life. This is also happening alongside a wave of women reclaiming and romanticizing their single life. Where being single was once a cautionary tale (you’ll end up a “spinster” with loads of cats), it is now becoming a desirable and coveted status, another nail in the coffin of a centuries-old heterosexual fairytale that never really benefitted women to begin with.”

‘More of a flex’ to be single, or to just proclaim yourself to be single. This will appeal to the airheads — ‘all of the cool kids say being single is great’. No evidence for this assertion. At all. A straight appeal to young women’s need to be with the ‘in’ crowd.

“Our blind allegiance to heterosexuality’ is the only reason you are alive and ‘empowered’ to write this dreck. I hope the Soros money helps with your cat buying.

It’s ‘becoming a desirable status’ is straight up social propaganda — the new ‘cool’ thing. How is it becoming desirable, as it flys in the face of thousands of years of human evolution? Through the author’s assertion, doubtless produced from her nether regions? Where is there ANY evidence for this BS assertion? Proof positive this is all social propaganda.

And ‘a centuries-old heterosexual fairytale’ is so obviously retarded that I can find no words at this point. SMH.

'My story about boyfriends being embarrassing went viral. I'm doubling down.'

“The intention of the article was to explore if the “heterosexual romantic fantasy” still holds weight.

“Do people still tether their value and their worth to whether or not they are partnered, particularly partnered with a man?” she asked.

“We need to look at heterosexuality as a political institution,” she told Mamamia. “The hetero-patriarchy that we live under has, for so long, never benefited women, and now it’s getting to the point where it’s just deeply unpopular.””

TikTok single women channels would like a word, you paid-off Soros hack.

Women Think That Having a Boyfriend Is Embarrassing Now

“To me, it feels like the result of women wanting to straddle two worlds: one where they can receive the social benefits of having a partner, but also not appear so boyfriend-obsessed that they come across as quite culturally loser-ish.”

It is universally acknowledged in social science that women gain social status once they get a man to commit to marriage. This is so firmly and widely believed that the only way they can think to attack it is to call it ‘culturally loser-ish’.

Give up on this BS — no one believes it. Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen

Thousands of videos have been generated by women who wanted to gain the social status of being married, then later ‘changed their minds’ and dragged the poor guy they never really loved to court to extract half of his life at the point of a gun.

The social status gained was worth ‘settling’, only to destroy a guy’s life on a whim.

The propaganda aimed at splitting the sexes is strong, and has been going on for a very, very long time:

Contrast this transparent propaganda with the real world — there are literally THOUSANDS of single women on TikTok asking ‘where the men are’ and ‘why won’t men approach me anymore’.

Examples here:

Jedediah Bila Pearl ShoeOnHead

All 3 of these women shaking their heads at the horrific state of the dating scene.

I’ll give it to the propagandists, though, when they appeal to ‘cool’ and ‘loser-ish’, they know their target audience well. 84% of single women in New York voted for a Marxist Muslim who has assertively stated his goal is the establishment of Sharia law, which would put all of these idiots into burkas.

‘Empowered’ by walking around in a black Hefty bag? Cool.

Polls indicated ~50% of these women voters had NO IDEA why voting for the Marxist Muslim was ‘cool’ and ‘the right thing to do’. That they can be convinced by brainless appeals to ‘cool’ no matter the dire outcome that comes with that poison apple leaves me shaking my head in disbelief.

This is the action of someone totally insane, with no sense of self-preservation. At all.

““It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy,” a quote attributed to George Orwell from his novel 1984.”

I feel so intensely sorry for the Z-generation. The dating pool has become so toxic, and the court system so rigged against men that I’m amazed there are still any takers for a ride that has a 50% chance of failure. Hope springs eternal, I guess.

I wouldn’t take those odds on anything that could end up motivating me to eat my own gun. 65% of male suicides are men who have been forced into divorce court, lost everything including their kids and feel there is no longer any point to living.

Staring at your apartment wall, realizing you lost your entire life because the woman you loved and married ‘got bored’. There are literally thousands of these stories.

That’s where the concept of a ‘starter marriage’ came from.

THAT’S how strong the urge to gain social status is for some women. Some women’s cavalier disregard for the damage they cause when they blow up their family is enough to make misogyny A Thing. I’m surprised there aren’t even more murder/suicides.

Calling out these BS attempts to make the dating market EVEN WORSE is something everyone who cares about the future should do.

I believe in this country so much I gotta think we’ll find SOME way to muddle through. We always have, for 250 years.

Cross your fingers. Pray for America.



