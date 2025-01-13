So we started going into the American Legion and were amazed to learn that no one cared about where we have been or what we thought about anything. Eye-opening stuff. We’ve been going in there for 9 years and know everybody. The pours are great and cheap, especially when you tip well.

Good old Joe Biden gave his covid vaccination speech — “we’ve been patient, but you people need to get vaccinated” and two days later the following happened.

The Legion has two rooms — the main meeting hall with the kitchen, and the bar in the next room. I come in the back door to the meeting hall and right next to the door is an enormous dude sitting in a chair with his back to the wall. Just sitting there, no phone, no TV to watch, just keeping overwatch on an empty room. Curious.

Off to the right is the kitchen, about 30 feet away. A young, very fit guy is sitting behind the counter playing with an iPad. Now nobody is allowed behind the kitchen counter unless they’re helping with a meal, so this is also very curious. He’d had to move a chair from the hall, which is also verboten.

I go walking by and he starts holding up the iPad and acting like he’s having problems reading the screen. It’s obvious he was taking my picture. Very curious.

I go in the bar and take the table next to the door, setting up my laptop and diving into the cursed politics that consume me so. Got my headphones on playing music so I don’t have to listen to the conversations at the round table, which is twenty feet away, where the regulars are.

I’m on the spectrum, so conversations annoy me intensely when I’m trying to concentrate. Music is predictable and since humans are pattern-matching machines it soothes my mind.

The one thing different is that there’s a black guy sitting there, regaling the locals with God knows what. They are entranced apparently as not one of the ten of them is saying a word — just the black guy was talking.

Now this is highly irregular. With that many people there’s always at least two separate conversations going on at any time, and sometimes 3 or 4. Curious.

The town has ~2000 people, and there is only one black person in it. So I’ve never seen this guy before, and the fact that he’s sitting at the regulars table is unprecedented. We’d been going in over a year before they deigned to allow us to sit with them. They just barely tolerate these immigrant types. They make immigrant jokes about people who’ve lived here for 30 years. So, this is totally anomalous behavior for these folks.

My wife was sitting there and after about an hour she comes over and tells me I should join the table as the black guy is talking everything Trump and he’s quite entertaining.

I sigh and shut down my laptop and go sit down right next to the black guy. He’s in the middle of a sentence and doesn’t miss a beat when a large guy with a Trump hat sits down right next to him (within two feet). Not many people can do that.

So I start listening, and indeed, he’s very entertaining. But after 10 minutes I start to notice he’s spewing complete bullshit.

Tells everyone he’s owned five houses in five different states, but now he’s sleeping in his truck in a small town about 10 miles away. Says he has his own business in the nearest big city, about 50 miles away, and commutes there every day. Yeah right.

At this point my spidey sense has completely engaged and I start to look around. There’s a Hispanic guy sitting at the conversation bar about twenty feet away that I had never seen before. He’s trying to be casual about it, but he’s obviously filming the table with his phone.

So after twenty minutes of this solo virtuoso performance, right out of the blue, and in a complete non-sequitur, the black guy says, “Everybody that’s been vaccinated raise your hand”.

My mind goes down the list: 4 guys I’ve never seen before, in this tiny little town, two days after Biden’s bullshit spew, and he breaks the flow of his entertainment with a completely absurd command to people he’s apparently just met for the first time.

Yeah right.

I raise my hand, now knowing the shot, but no one else does. These people may not be very politically aware, but they know not to listen to the effing government about these ‘safe and effective’ clot shots. This is the American Legion after all, and a lot of these people have been in the service, so they know bull when they see it, mostly.

I wait a couple of minutes, to make it a little less obvious, and then return to my table. Another 10 minutes and I beckon to the wife, and we leave. The two in the banquet hall are gone. Big surprise. They got what they’d come for, so the less time they spend with the great unwashed, the better. Whatever.

Never saw any of the four again. Big surprise.

The next day I break my isolation and sit at the round table. I tell them we were just visited by a 4-man F*I team, and because they failed to raise their hand as commanded, they were now on The List that Biden said they were going to create. None of them saw his little spittle-laced speech, so this was news to them.

Of course they scoff, tell me I’m paranoid (it’s not paranoia if the danger is real) and just generally piss all over my narrative. Curious, because no one can contradict the facts. No one tried to explain the huge guy just sitting there with his back to the wall. No one even noticed the guy in the kitchen, so me telling them he took my picture makes no impression. And no one noticed the Hispanic guy at all, he was so nondescript, and they accused me of making him up.

I shook my head in frustration and doubled down on my decision to avoid them in the future. I may say bad things about them from time to time, but they were ALL smart enough to avoid the clot shots, so I’ll give them that.

As Ronnie the Great said, “The nine most terrifying words in the human language”.

Go ahead, say it with me.

“I’m from the government and I’m here to help”.