I was a hard-charging software engineer for over 35 years. I made a good living and was always challenged.

But I worked enormous hours of unpaid overtime for people who cared about absolutely nothing. I’ve seen every possible way for an employee to get screwed.

My favorite example of that was arriving at the front door on a Monday to find it locked with a note pasted on the inside saying the company was no longer.

I’ve worked at over 50 companies including Intel (8 jobs), Hewlett-Packard, Tektronix, General Electric, two mini-computer companies whose names escape me entirely and at least 4 startups.

So, to see an article like this saddens me greatly:

AI is killing software jobs

I was in a position to hire 3 NCGs (New College Graduates) and they were an absolute breath of fresh air. So eager, so enthusiastic. Yeah, they almost immediately screwed up, but we’ve all been there.

I picked them from a huge pile of resumes, interviewed them myself, and watching them grow into the job was immensely satisfying. Probably the most fun I ever had in high tech.

Then there’s the other side of the coin:

And here is my beginning attempt at explaining how I got into software back in the early 80’s: