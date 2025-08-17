I started this substack to get the word out about my wife’s cancer and HOW WE CURED IT WITHOUT DOCTORS, CHEMO, RADIATION OR DRUGS:

Limped along many months with just the Sunday Funnies and Meme Wars, which I absolutely love. I have thousands of memes, collected over three years. Yeah, yeah — I know I repeat some of them, but that’s a sign of my CRS (Can’t Remember Shit).

Recently I’ve gotten really chatty and I’m starting to think I’m getting on your nerves. It’s just I have so much to say, and there’s no one in this town who cares what I think.

I swore I would never ask for money, and that resolution stands firm.

But the recent clicks count has TRIPLED over the last month, and I’m starting to get glimmers of incipient click-whore syndrome, which is a Terrible Thing. Click-whore

So, I’m gonna make a big ask. Could you leave me a comment on this question, and please be brutally honest?

The reason it’s a big ask is I asked my lovely wife to click the COMMENT button at the bottom of the email, and substack put her through a pretty arduous ‘first-time-commenter’ process. Pretty sure it’s a onetime thing but can’t say for certain.

I’m learning this substack thing as I go along. My earlier efforts were lacking, to say the least.

No one has time for that, and I understand if that’s a Bridge Too Far. Wikipedia

So, I’m providing my direct email: smilink53@gmail.com

I just ask if you take the direct route, don’t sign me up for any email lists. But now that I think about it, that’s exactly what I did to most of you, so go crazy in retaliation. White boy deserves it.

My very humble thank you for your attention.

Here’s some sugar to make the taste of the shameless bleg go down: