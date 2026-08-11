Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Yuma's Freezing's avatar
Yuma's Freezing
just now

I feel some of your pain. I've worked as a contractor for the gov't and a satellite cable provider. They hire contractors and give us 95% of the work but are embarrassed for hiring us! They should be ashamed that their employees make hiring contractors a necessity!

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