1975 — 22 years old, just graduated from X-Ray school. Had a job lined up before I took the national exam.

Had started living with a blond with blue eyes from a very small town in Ohio, who had NO IDEA how exceedingly hot she was. She was AT LEAST two rungs higher in the socio-sexual hierarchy than me. Socio-Sexual Hierarchy

We decided to take my motorcycle and explore Ontario Canada in June, because stupid. Wound up breaking down in Toronto. Because we were making 1.05/hour, we had no money at that point. We actually wound up having to beg for money at a mall on the east side of town.

That was the only time I’ve ever begged strangers for money, and it just destroyed my soul. She turned into a total bitch and made a bad situation even worse. We were in a really bad place, and she felt this was the perfect time to whine about everything.

The motorcycle was towed to a repair shop, and we were initially told it would be just a day to repair. That night we slept in our sleeping bags under a bush in the park.

Talking to the owner of the repair shop the next day, he said they had run into some unexpected problems, and it would be another day. I looked at her and said ‘well, looks like another night in the park’. The owner asked if we were sleeping in the park and I said yes.

He then offered to let us sleep in his basement for the night, which we gladly accepted. Because I was 22 and a total naif, what happened next was totally surreal to me. If I could write a message to myself back then, I would explain what was going to happen.

The owner was 6’2, attractive, raced motorcycles professionally, built huge aquariums as a hobby and played piano. Owned his own business and a huge house. Was single.

My girlfriend fell hard for him INSTANTLY. I had absolutely no chance in this comparison. She sat on the piano bench with him, and you could cut the sexual tension with a knife. Had I not been watching so intently I was absolutely SURE she would have jumped his bones right there on the carpet.

After an hour of watching him effortlessly charm the crap out of the girl I was able, with great difficulty, get her to leave and go down to the basement, where he kept all of his aquariums.

When we got back home, after even more problems on the road, we broke up and she moved out. That was the trip from Hell. She was relentless in her criticism, which unfortunately was well deserved, and turned a bad situation infinitely worse.

I spent four years of my life breaking up and getting back together with that girl. She was so hot that people would stop talking when she entered a room. Cheated CONSTANTLY and gave me chlamydia TWICE. Took her to get an abortion because she was pretty sure the kid would be black and her father would kill her.

Man, talk about dodging a bullet. She was seriously, seriously crazy, but her looks made up for it in spades. Wasted most of my twenties chasing a woman crazier than a shit house rat. Finally got away from her when I moved to Seattle to attend a commercial diving school.

Fast forward to 1988. Back in Ohio after the crash and burn in Seattle. I’d purchased a Radio Shack Model 1 for $600 and taught myself to program. I’d been doing construction work with my dumbass brother and was broke as shit. Developed a serious drinking problem since my life was an enormous shit sandwich.

My other brother asked me to fill in for a guy on their bowling team, and that’s the night I met my future wife. Long auburn hair with red overtones, blue eyes and skinny, but in a good way. Absolutely straight legs, which is a huge deal to me. I love me some Whitney Houston, but she had the gnarliest legs I’ve ever seen on a woman.

After the games, we went to the bar and the entire league came in and watched us, trying to not be too obvious about it. We got along instantly.

Six months later, she moved into my apartment.

I was driving the piece of crap above, same color, and had tools, a tent and sleeping bag in the trunk because I was broken down on the road so often. There was no passenger seat. My girl never complained once.

Since we had no money, we’d buy a six pack and a bag of chips and just drive the back roads of Ohio, talking about everything. She kept dragging me to every festival in the state of Ohio, which has one in every tiny town. She won a goldfish at one of those ping-pong ball tosses and I had to carry the damn thing in its immensely cold water bag in my pocket. It was wonderful.

Six months later I popped the question while sitting in a bar, since romance is for people with money, and she said yes instantly.

I’m eternally grateful this wonderful woman said YES to a guy with no money, a crap car and very little prospects. The computer thing was still a distant goal on the horizon.

I’ve been reading all these cheating stories from Reddit on YouTube and most of them start the same way — the woman marries a guy with a steady, if boring, job and stays until the 7-year itch and then has an affair. They usually wind up divorced, with the wife saying the affair partner made her feel ‘alive again’.

The 7-year Itch

One thing I know for a FACT — my wife did NOT marry me for my money.

We had the wedding in a small park with an overlook, and the reception was in my mom’s backyard. Our relatives chipped in cash and we got about $400.

Since we loved driving and seeing new things we immediately headed west. We saw Devil’s Tower, Deadwood, Custer National Monument, and Mount Rushmore, which is absolutely top-shelf cool.

We were headed to Spearfish South Dakota, arriving at nearly 9pm, only to find they were having their annual Passion Play. Every single motel in town was booked and would stay that way for the entire week. Spearfish SD Passion Play

Ok, so we set out west looking for a side road where we could pull over and sleep in the car. Finally found one 22 miles out of town and proceeded down it to find a place to stop. I was tired and going too damn fast at 10:30 and went over a cattle guard. We caught air and when we came down the little piece of pot metal that connected the gearshift to the transmission broke. Dead in the water.

Rancher came down near midnight and gave us a lift into Sundance WY, the nearest town. Population: 600. We got a room in a travel trailer that was divided into two rooms. The shower head was a copper tube. I walked into town and headed out with the tow truck. She told me to tell him we were on our honeymoon, and it worked like a charm — he cut his normal rate in half. Score!

Now this is how I found out I had a keeper — she took our two bags and a backpack and walked a mile and a half into town and got the last open room, with HBO and air conditioning. Never complained once, despite our desperate circumstances.

What an absolute trooper. The contrast with the girlfriend described above could not have been more stark.

If you’re a young man thinking of popping the question the BEST THING you could do would be to break down out of state on a road trip. See how she responds to an emergency. If she starts whining, dump her ass immediately. Word to the wise.

That night we find the only bar in this tiny town — Turf Bar, Sundance WY. (Still there, by the way). She charmed everyone we met and told them the honeymoon story, and we never bought a drink the entire night. They begged us to move there but since it was dead flat for over a hundred miles in every direction we begged off. I’m a mountain view guy, to the extreme.

Turf Bar Sundance WY

We’ve spent 43 years in love.