Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse, a gentleman has used his ultra-sensitive Bluetooth detector to find PEOPLE who are broadcasting Bluetooth ‘present’ packets from within their bodies.

All of them were vaxxed.

Strap on your tinfoil hat:

BLE Investigation - Bluetooth Humans - Mat Taylor

And his substack has a lot of info on self-assembling structures in the Covid vaccines when they are in proximity to 4G wireless:

“When the mass hysteria of COVID-19 hit, Mat was largely unencumbered. He lived as freely as he ever had, while the rest of the world’s countries imposed draconian shutdowns and pushed experimental injections on their populaces.

His intuition told him never to take it.

So he studied it, admittedly a microscopy amateur, noting immediately some very strange structures in the “vaccines” he had surreptitiously obtained.”