I am horrified to the depths of my soul
Even redacted, the Epstein Files are NUCLEAR
Alive and Well in Israel THIS ONE GOES WAYYY HARD.
Epstein was a key player in a multi-decade blackmail operation on behalf of Israel
ALL of the media ‘right-wing’ Jews said ‘nothing to see here’ about Epstein files
Epstein referred wealthy people to JP Morgan. “You gotta know the guy who knows the guy” which is how drug dealers work, too.
Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Harvey Weinstein, Oprah are all prominently mentioned
The media’s extreme focus on ‘Trump is in the files’ despite all contrary evidence
“Your littlest girl was a bit naughty”. Name redacted. Many, many sick emails
“I loved the torture video”. Sleuths matched redacted name to ‘Peter Mandelson’
It appears Epstein’s pilot sold his daughter to Epstein. Never seen again.
Howard Lutnick, Commerce secretary appears to have pimped his 7 kids to Epstein, who was also his business partner. Calls for resignation surge
The DOJ knew the day BEFORE that Epstein was gonna ‘commit suicide’
Epstein’s gaming channel is alive and well in Israel JUST LAST WEEK.
I said before the substack experience has taught me that I am a complete naif in this world:
“Second, I have learned that I am truly a naif in this world. I have lived a VERY sheltered life, even though my internal view is that I am a hard man. This is hard won wisdom in and of itself. It’s a bitter pill for me personally, but it will definitely guide my decision making in the future.
Third, I have learned that there are some truths I DON’T WANT TO KNOW. Q has spoken about this — that there are some things you just don’t want to know, lest you despair entirely for the human race.”
As MA11 replied:
“It’s not that the truth can’t be known, it’s that some of these truths will hurt you in ways that are unnecessary for living a good life. Some of these truths can utterly break good people to the point where they lose hope and can no longer function.
There is no value in knowing such truths.”
Imagine 3 million pages and thousands of videos of things you didn’t even know were possible.
I can’t wrap my head around selling YOUR OWN CHILD to a man you know will torment, pimp-out and kill them in a satanic ritual abuse. I am horrified at such evil.
The people mining these pages are to be applauded, but I doubt I will count myself among them. I have enough problems in my life without adding the dawning realization that there are true demons in this world and that they control EVERYTHING.
But if EVEN ONE of the allegations in the Top 10 video are true, then we are dealing with truly satanic ‘people’ running our world.
May God have mercy on our souls, exposed as we are to ‘people’ like this.
So, as I cover my eyes and ears and shout ‘NA NA NA’ at the top of my lungs, I would implore those of a harder nature to dive into this sick toilet of a life and tell the rest of us what you have found. You’d be doing God’s work.
I’ll be sitting over here in the Wilds of The Pacific Northwest lamenting the fact that I am such a pussy. It’s a sad thing.
It is not a cowardly thing, to refuse to look upon evil unnessarily.. It is a righteous thing.
"Who among us shall dwell with the devouring fire?
Who among us shall dwell with everlasting burnings?”
15 He who walks righteously and speaks uprightly,
He who despises the gain of oppressions,
Who gestures with his hands, refusing bribes,
Who stops his ears from hearing of bloodshed,
And shuts his eyes from seeing evil:
16 He will dwell on d]" style="font-size: 0.625em; line-height: normal; position: relative; vertical-align: text-top; top: auto; display: inline;">[d]high;
His place of defense will be the fortress of rocks;
Bread will be given him,
His water will be sure."
Isaiah 33:14-16
My problem is that I am only halfway on my journey to becoming religious again, progressing in fits and starts, prodded to resume the journey by the wonderful writings of EKO -- The Jesus Frequency. He resolved one of my great disagreements with organized religion == the concept of Original Sin.
I'll know the journey has commenced in earnest when I start again reading the Bible.
At that point, your kind reply will definitely be re-examined.