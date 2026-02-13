Alive and Well in Israel THIS ONE GOES WAYYY HARD.

Epstein was a key player in a multi-decade blackmail operation on behalf of Israel ALL of the media ‘right-wing’ Jews said ‘nothing to see here’ about Epstein files Epstein referred wealthy people to JP Morgan. “You gotta know the guy who knows the guy” which is how drug dealers work, too. Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Harvey Weinstein, Oprah are all prominently mentioned The media’s extreme focus on ‘Trump is in the files’ despite all contrary evidence “Your littlest girl was a bit naughty”. Name redacted. Many, many sick emails “I loved the torture video”. Sleuths matched redacted name to ‘Peter Mandelson’ It appears Epstein’s pilot sold his daughter to Epstein. Never seen again. Howard Lutnick, Commerce secretary appears to have pimped his 7 kids to Epstein, who was also his business partner. Calls for resignation surge The DOJ knew the day BEFORE that Epstein was gonna ‘commit suicide’ Epstein’s gaming channel is alive and well in Israel JUST LAST WEEK. I said before the substack experience has taught me that I am a complete naif in this world:

“Second, I have learned that I am truly a naif in this world. I have lived a VERY sheltered life, even though my internal view is that I am a hard man. This is hard won wisdom in and of itself. It’s a bitter pill for me personally, but it will definitely guide my decision making in the future.

Third, I have learned that there are some truths I DON’T WANT TO KNOW. Q has spoken about this — that there are some things you just don’t want to know, lest you despair entirely for the human race.”

As MA11 replied:

“It’s not that the truth can’t be known, it’s that some of these truths will hurt you in ways that are unnecessary for living a good life. Some of these truths can utterly break good people to the point where they lose hope and can no longer function.

There is no value in knowing such truths.”

Imagine 3 million pages and thousands of videos of things you didn’t even know were possible.

I can’t wrap my head around selling YOUR OWN CHILD to a man you know will torment, pimp-out and kill them in a satanic ritual abuse. I am horrified at such evil.

The people mining these pages are to be applauded, but I doubt I will count myself among them. I have enough problems in my life without adding the dawning realization that there are true demons in this world and that they control EVERYTHING.

But if EVEN ONE of the allegations in the Top 10 video are true, then we are dealing with truly satanic ‘people’ running our world.

May God have mercy on our souls, exposed as we are to ‘people’ like this.

So, as I cover my eyes and ears and shout ‘NA NA NA’ at the top of my lungs, I would implore those of a harder nature to dive into this sick toilet of a life and tell the rest of us what you have found. You’d be doing God’s work.

I’ll be sitting over here in the Wilds of The Pacific Northwest lamenting the fact that I am such a pussy. It’s a sad thing.