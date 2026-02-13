Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Jon boomgaarden's avatar
Jon boomgaarden
Feb 13

It is not a cowardly thing, to refuse to look upon evil unnessarily.. It is a righteous thing.

"Who among us shall dwell with the devouring fire?

Who among us shall dwell with everlasting burnings?”

15 He who walks righteously and speaks uprightly,

He who despises the gain of oppressions,

Who gestures with his hands, refusing bribes,

Who stops his ears from hearing of bloodshed,

And shuts his eyes from seeing evil:

16 He will dwell on d]" style="font-size: 0.625em; line-height: normal; position: relative; vertical-align: text-top; top: auto; display: inline;">[d]high;

His place of defense will be the fortress of rocks;

Bread will be given him,

His water will be sure."

Isaiah 33:14-16

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Ken Smith's avatar
Ken Smith
Feb 13

My problem is that I am only halfway on my journey to becoming religious again, progressing in fits and starts, prodded to resume the journey by the wonderful writings of EKO -- The Jesus Frequency. He resolved one of my great disagreements with organized religion == the concept of Original Sin.

I'll know the journey has commenced in earnest when I start again reading the Bible.

At that point, your kind reply will definitely be re-examined.

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