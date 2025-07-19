So the other day I was writing about the Naomi Wolfe article, which gave an alternative explanation for why the Epstein ‘files’ were so radioactive:

James Kunstler (who I admire greatly) gives an arms-length explanation of the situation here:

Is Trump playing the Dems?

He points out the fact the Dems are now braying in unison that the Epstein ‘files’ MUST be released because Trump is “hiding something”.

Several things Trump has said during his press conferences now come to the fore:

he said it was a sucker play, since the Dems had four years to insert/delete things in the files and he reminded everyone these are the same people who created the Russia Collusion hoax from whole cloth, fabricating the Steele ‘dossier’ entirely from the depths of their depraved imaginations.

They have absolutely no qualms over creating bullshit from thin air.

Trump TRIPLED down on saying there was no ‘there, there’ and the press and the fair weather Trumpers went completely apeshit. This gave rise to a huge groundswell of demands to see the ‘files’ from EVERYONE.

Having stoked the flames nicely, he outsmarts EVERYONE by declassifying the GRAND JURY TESTIMONY.

Instead of releasing the ‘files’, which have been monkey-wrenched for over four years by people who lie for a living, he releases testimony that was given UNDER OATH in a federal court by sworn officers of the court.

There is no defense allowed in a grand jury room — it is the government presenting their ABSOLUTE BEST CASE for charges against the accused. This testimony is supposed to be sealed forever, with exceedingly narrow exceptions. Expect the decision to unseal this testimony to be sued by the Dems — this is as sure a thing as the sun coming up tomorrow.

The spectacle of the Dems whipsawing themselves over this will be quite the thing to see. ‘Oh, this is not the full case’ and ‘we have to see EVERYTHING’ will be the new script. This is so clear even I can see it. Their last attempt to spring their trap will go down in flames, as they undercut their own argument by contesting it in court.

RELEASE THE FILES NOW will magically transform into the SANCTITY OF THE GRAND JURY as if a light switch was flipped.

I am in AWE of how Trump has played these assholes. Game, set, match.

It will be many months before all of the bullshit legal gambits are struck down, so by the time the testimony comes out the press will have new shiny things to obsess over, and the ‘old news’ spin cycle will be trotted out again.

The Dems that were tied in knots trying to answer the simple question of why they had no interest in the files under Biden will willingly join the chorus of ‘old news’ and ‘nothing to see here’ as if their lives depended on it.

But the names of the kiddy-diddlers that come out will begin their well-deserved journey into the Annals of Suck. Say goodnight, Gracie.

As Q has said: ‘they won’t be able to walk down the street’.

I can wait. Don’t want to, but I think I just put my first toe in the Pond of Deviousness, and I’m wondering if I’m going to like the result. We’ll see.