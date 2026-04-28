From the Brave AI:

“The 1989 San Francisco earthquake, also known as the Loma Prieta earthquake, struck the Bay Area on October 17, 1989, at 5:04 p.m. PDT. With a magnitude of 6.9 and an epicenter near Loma Prieta Peak in the Santa Cruz Mountains, it was the strongest earthquake to hit the region since the 1906 disaster.”

13 people died after driving into that gap in the Bay Bridge, shown above.

I was working in downtown San Francisco at a place I hated when it happened.

I left work at 5 and was walking to the local watering hole, a place called Bricks, because it was on the bottom floor of a six-story brick building when the ground started shaking.

I jumped out into the street because I could SEE the waves going through the tall buildings on either side and decided in a hurry that being run over by a car was preferable to being under a collapsed building.

Nearly got creamed, because a weird thing about earthquakes is that people in their cars cannot feel the earth moving, unless an actual ground wave comes at them sideways.

I’m sure that driver thought I was completely insane rushing out into traffic.

After nearly a MINUTE AND A HALF of the ground moving it finally stopped. Now I REALLY needed a drink. They started calling it a Category 7.2, later downgraded to 6.9. I called it a Category 10 sphincter closer. Watching actual waves going through the roadway was surreal.

Saunter into Bricks and the bartender, a 6’4” guy in his mid-30s was standing behind the bar with a sheet-white face. He KNEW he was in a bad place but got so scared he couldn’t move to get outside. The entire bar back, with literally 100 bottles of booze, was on the floor, leaking everywhere with a foot high mound of broken bottles.

I had to ask him for a beer twice, because he was in shock. He gave me a beer on the house, which was cool, and I snagged a tiny two-foot diameter table by the window.

I was the only customer for about 10 minutes, and then the floodgates opened. Must have been 50 people in this tiny little bar, everyone drinking like it was the end of world, which it appeared to be.

The power to the entire town of San Francisco went out about 30 seconds into the quake but there was still daylight, so it was all good.

Someone brought in an AM radio and he was nice enough to turn it up so we could all hear what was going on.

The World Series had just started and then was cancelled when the power went out. 50,000+ people sent out into the near-evening night. No functioning stoplights anywhere in the city.

Scene outside Candlestick Park

Three middle-aged women came in and there was no open place to sit, so they asked if they could share my tiny table. I said yes, which turned out to be the best thing that happened to me that night.

So, we all get talking while listening to the radio. Cellphones were out. I had the weirdest experience: picked up a landline and had to wait over a minute and a half for a dial tone. Called the wife to report in and there was no answer. This weighed heavily.

They estimated over 9 million calls were inbound to the city and actually begged people to stop calling as the exchanges were totally overwhelmed. The one lady laughed when that was announced by a police car on the street. She was on the phone and made at least 20 calls.

I had taken the BART train into town and of course it was shut down for the next three days while they checked the tracks. ALL of the freeways were closed, as the double-decker in Oakland had collapsed on itself.

The Bay Bridge, shown above, had a 20-foot wide section of the upper deck collapse onto the lower deck. Three people killed in the initial impact. Because the bridge is arched, no one could see the gap until they were on it. That’s why another 13 died.

I tell the ladies I was probably going back to the office and sleep on the floor. They told me I was welcome to couch surf at one of the ladies’ parents’ house, an offer I gratefully accepted. Spending the night in another brick building was not my idea of fun, especially with all the aftershocks. In the hour we spent in that bar, we had 5 aftershocks, most of them category 5, which scared the crap out of all of us.

One lady lived in a skyscraper and wanted to go check on her apartment and get some better disaster wear. Walked up 17 floors. There was a two-foot wide crack between the two elevator banks all the way up.

Her 10-foot long aquarium was sideways on the floor, and all of the fish were dead. It was funny — she locked her bedroom door while changing clothes. Like I was gonna do something bad to a person currently in the midst of doing me a solid. Whatever.

We get into two cars and proceed to run the gauntlet of side streets on our way to Lake Merrit. I was in the second car and the driver had no idea where we were going, so staying close to the maniacal driver of the first car was vital.

That entailed dropping all pretense of being a thoughtful driver, as I urged her to stay on the others’ bumper, which prompted a lot of cursing and hornage from the other drivers we were cutting off. No streetlights or stop lights. Stop signs became suggestions.

We get to her parents’ place and it was a beautiful mansion right on the lake. I tried calling the wife and there was still no answer. Now I’m really scared. She would have been on the Dumbarton Bridge, which is the highest, most arched bridge in the Bay area. It’s easily 100 feet above the water, and 1.2 miles long on her commute home.

Got to sleep on their couch, waking up for the frequent aftershocks and their chocolate Lab licking my hand looking for head scratchies.

The next morning, the power was back on, and I called the wife. She answered and the thrill of relief made my hair raise.

She had been on the last 100 yards of the Dumbarton when the quake hit. She said it was swinging sideways in 50-foot arcs, so she floored it and got across after 10 seconds or so. Talk about white-knuckling it!

She said it was weird that the aftershocks were splashing all the water out of our pool.

She came to pick me up and we shared the longest hug of our lives to that point.

The next week when I went back to town, I walked around to the buildings that had actually collapsed.

This was the Marina district, extremely upscale and completely messed up, as the houses were built on dirt fill, which liquifies when quakes hit.

That entire block was torn down, then they rebuilt on the same fill. Dumbasses.

There was a 4-foot wide crack between the sidewalk and the front of that building and you could actually see the bay water. Bricks was only SIX blocks away.

This ex-bank building was only THREE blocks in the other direction. Three people were killed in the collapse.

That three total strangers and their parents trusted me and gave me food and a place to sleep reminded me of how Americans can be when disaster strikes.

The Cajun Cavalry helps up and down the east coast when Bad Things Happen. I’ll take Americans in a tragedy over anyone else in the world.

They way we pitch in and help fellow citizens is truly amazing. I love America.