Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Emily Terrell's avatar
Emily Terrell
Apr 28

I used to live in Upstate South Carolina. I was there during Helene. Got home to the PNW and donated a bunch of money to the Cajun Navy - they were the only first responders getting into the NC mountains. Later I helped a local church buy propane heaters. It was the best I could do.

Like a total dumbass I currently live on a liquefaction zone in the lahar path of Mt. Rainier.

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