I had just written “Another Cry from the Heart”:

when I went to my email and saw one of the most compelling comments I have ever read. Words that went straight to the heart. I must absolutely share this.

EKO had shared this:

wherein he explained that the evil basta*ds that seem to run this world usually leave a ton of clues that take naifs like myself down useless rabbit holes after Yet Another tragic event.

I left a comment:

“As I’ve stated elsewhere, I have not a devious bone in my body. I’m barely able to process the conspiracy chum trail as it is. It sounds from this article there is no hope of ever discerning the truth about anything more complicated than a drive-in order.

If the truth cannot be known, whither next? What is the plan?”

EKO was kind enough to reply:

“Hope is not lost. The best is yet to come. But when you see a rabbit hole, you can choose to walk past it and focus on your mission. Something you can control. Whatever that may be.”

Those words struck to the heart. Last night, talking to my good friend, a retired Army medic, I tried to discern my ‘mission’.

This man is 78 years old, 100% disabled, with more broken pieces of his body than I can count, barely able to walk even with a cane and in permanent pain. He takes enough painkillers to put a normal person in the grave. I have taken him to the VA four times for surgery on various parts of his body.

Yet, twice a week, he dresses up and drives miles to come and see me and my wife. He tells me I am his only friend. He tells me I am the only reason he ever leaves his house.

We took him out to lunch at one of his favorite restaurants last Saturday and he told me it was only the second time he’s been out to eat in 14 years. The other time was with me, about a month ago.

THAT is my mission. I wish it was more, but I am old and tired, and this is what I can do. To be a friend to a man near the end of a life well-lived. To cheer him up and give him a reason to keep living.

Tom, I love you, man.

Thank you EKO, for inspiring me to find my mission.

And then, like a bolt from the sky, came this stunning comment from MA11:

Comments on The Investigation Trap

“Here’s the rub. The truth you refer to can be known, and it is indeed known by some, but it’s definitely not for everyone. Some aspects of the truth are ugly, some aspects of the truth are evil, some aspects are beyond ugly and evil and are so iniquitous there are barely words to describe it. Some aspects of the truth can and will traumatize those who come in contact with it. I have come in contact with some of it. I’m as thick skinned as they come, and I’ve been highly trained to deal with it, yet I’ve been damaged by it, very profoundly damaged to my core and forever changed by it, and I’m not the only one. Knowing what I know now, if I had to do it again, I wouldn’t.

It’s not that the truth can’t be known, it’s that some of these truths will hurt you in ways that are unnecessary for living a good life. Some of these truths can utterly break good people to the point where they lose hope and can no longer function.

There is no value in knowing such truths.

The rabbit hole approach, as deceptive and manipulative as it may be, is also a great blessing in disguise. It leads innocent and vulnerable people away from the worst of it. We have more than enough damaged people on this Earth already, we don’t need millions more truth seekers to be counted in those ranks. Only the absolute minimum required to get the job done should ever be exposed to such atrocities. Be thankful you’re not one of them. Dealing with such truths is a mission of last resort. I know whereof I speak.

Like EKO said; “focus on your mission. Something you can control”. Saturate yourself with goodness as an antidote. Some aspects of the truth are beyond everyone’s control. All that can be done is to let it exhaust itself into self annihilation, like a rotting corpse that eventually turns to dust. We’re not vultures, we’re not made to feed on rotting corpses. We’re God’s children, we’re made to feed on goodness. But unfortunately some of us are called to clean up the mess. I wish I wasn’t one of them.”

The italicized lines above are some of the most incredible truths I have ever read.

Since I started this substack I have learned some useful lessons. The first, and most surprising to me, is that this substack process is a two-way street. I put out an article, embed some spicy memes and wait for applause, when what comes back is some of the most profound wisdom I have ever read.

Second, I have learned that I am truly a naif in this world. I have lived a VERY sheltered life, even though my internal view is that I am a hard man. This is hard won wisdom in and of itself. It’s a bitter pill for me personally, but it will definitely guide my decision making in the future.

Third, I have learned that there are some truths I DON’T WANT TO KNOW. Q has spoken about this — that there are some things you just don’t want to know, lest you despair entirely for the human race.

I’ve spent this entire morning crying as I write this.

“I pulled into the shopping center and saw a little boy wrapped around the legs of his mother. Their ice cream melting, they embraced, years of bad decisions running down her face.”