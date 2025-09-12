I was going to make an entry on all the brutal comments made by liberals over the death of Charlie Kirk, but damn, there’s literally thousands. And that’s without even seeing BlueSky, where the frothing cream of crazies burns down any attempt to display empathy or humanity. Nothing will do but satanic hatred for those folks.

And then, and then … The backlash begins:

Tens of thousands #WalkAway after seeing celebrations of Charlie Kirk’s assassination…

“Many of these people admit they didn’t like Charlie or agree with his politics. But they believe in his right to speak, debate, and live without being gunned down in the United States of America. That’s the line their party crossed when thousands poured onto social media to celebrate a 31-year-old man being shot in the neck in front of his wife and young kids. So yes, the outrage and shock are very real. And for countless voters, this was the very moment when the wool came off their eyes and they saw exactly what their party has become — a radical, bloodthirsty, and proudly Marxist group of terror extremists.

There are literally tens of thousands of these videos, but we pulled together the ones we felt were most powerful. Honestly, we encourage you to watch as many as you can, because seeing these people finally open their eyes is exactly what Charlie worked for in life… to open hearts and minds.

Even hardcore liberals are horrified, with many saying they’re proudly praying for Charlie’s family.”

The Left May Have Just Lost a Generation of Voters

Heartless Leftists Are Getting Fired Left And Right For Demonizing Charlie Kirk After Death

Maybe there are actually some adults in charge out there. This is the FIRST TIME I have seen more than one liberal be fired/suspended over their bloodthirsty ravings.

Trump Declares War on Left-Wing Violence After Charlie Kirk Assassination

“It is long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible.

For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now,” the president went on to say.

Trump also vowed to “find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it.”

This action will expand to those who “go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country,” the president added.

“From the attack on my life in Butler, Pennsylvania last year, which killed a husband and father, to the attacks on ICE agents, to the vicious murder of a healthcare executive in the streets of New York, to the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and three others. Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people, and taken too many lives,” President Trump went on.

“Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died. The values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law, and the patriotic devotion and love of God.

Charlie was the best of America, and the monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country.”

If they’re looking for someone to crack the skulls of antifa, sign me the hell up. As I tell my drinking buddies, I’m in decent shape and have a lot of free-floating hostility.

I cannot find the article now, but the author said the leftist foot soldiers are attracted to leftism because it allows them to indulge their sadistic tendencies freely, all with the fig leaves of ‘compassion’ and ‘equality’ and ‘the right side of history’.

This is self-evidently true, since many of the gloating condemnations of Charlie are intended to cause the maximum amount of mental harm to anyone who supported him.

Being behind a keyboard brings out their inner satan, and they seem to take pride in one-upping each other in their race to the bottom of humanity. (And no, substack, I WILL NOT capitalize ‘satan’).

Just sayin.

Don’t despair, Patriots.